Review: Cowboy Bebop becomes a board game

Charlie Theel

It’s been years since I saw Cowboy Bebop. I remember borrowing imported VHS tapes and flying through the series (“bingeing” as the kids call it today). I still remember Fayes tragic return home, the iconic confrontation in the cathedral, and the many scenes of violence underpinned by beautiful jazz. The show is electrifying and burned into my brain.

Cowboy Bebop: Board game boogie is immediately appealing. This is a 60-minute cooperative game in which participants play Spike, Jet, Faye and Edward. It is similar to titles like Star Wars: Outer Rim, Firefly and even Tobago. You’ll spend most of the game repeating gruntwork, hunting bounty and earning Woolong to keep the bebop lights on. You will create enough food and money to have just enough time to deal with each character’s personal problems.

Gameplay is about a group of bounty hunters, but not really about bounty hunting. You really are dealing with cult moments from the series, such as Faye, who finds a tape of her past, and Spike, who is preparing to meet Vicious. These are called “sessions”, which are randomly selected for each character and form the goals for each session.

So you float around, push the bebop from Mars to Venus, and hunt quarries like Chessmaster Hex. The game uses an action point system where you visit abstracted locations to collect leads, hunt for the ones you want, and possibly replenish them. The core loop of information gathering, which leads to tracking and subsequent reward, is at the heart of the game.

Leads are vague indicators like “Mars” and “Bar”. They are earned through meeting contacts and later grouped into groups of three that refer to a specific subset of positions on the board.

Suppose your current clues are “Earth”, “Spaceport” and “Market”. You can go to this place and apply the bounty for picking up Asimov Solensan – but the catch is that every criminal you look for needs a specific clue (such as Asimov last seen at a spaceport) to make this a legal encounter close. (If you picked up “Venus” and “Desert” instead, you could have encountered Asimov at the Venus Spaceport and turned the place around with a dizzying chase.)

This system is less about determining the exact location of a reward. It is rather about getting enough information to put together a valid combination. It works as a light mechanism that gives the feeling of chasing an evasive quarry with little effort.

The chases at the peak of these jobs are the best moments in the game. Players hand out cards from their hands to meet the symbol requirements for their target, and may work with the rest of the crew. Each character in the game has an asymmetrical deck and three special abilities to lean on. Do you hit a racket that requires a lot of struggle? Make sure Spike is there to do a beat down. Do you have a job that calls for hacking? Hopefully Ed is down.

A touch of drama arrives in the “jam” mechanism. This is a random deduction from the deck that gives you an additional symbol that must be met. The toughest bounties require pulling multiple jams. This brings a degree of uncertainty to the chases and increases the tension in the game that goes beyond the constant threat of hunger.

But the chases and conquests aren’t really what the game is about. It’s mainly the busy work – albeit an entertaining one – that turns rewards into fuel and food so you can keep going. The bigger goal is to handle each character’s personal session, a two-step process of hitting a specific location and discarding a load of symbols. These are the “big” moments when Spike confronts Vicious or where Faye catches a glimpse of her past.

Unfortunately, they are anything but a big deal.

“Before I knew it, the dream was over”

The characters are the heart of Cowboy Bebop and their past is the elixir of life that flows through the show. Board game Boogie just doesn’t quite understand it.

Each session acts as the highlight of the story, a key episode from the series that we can identify with and instantly remember. But executing these keystone moments in the game feels banal. This is mainly due to their simplicity.

Sessions work just like bounties because you drop a lot of symbols and operate the hand management mechanics, but they don’t have a runway. They just trigger with a whimper and dissolve. Each of them is basically a failure in the course of the game that consumes your resources and requires elements of strategy and cooperation, but does not provide a meaningful narrative or even a stable arc for the game.

The designers were clearly aiming for a simple and direct overall design and tried to balance accessibility with a touch of taste and strategic decision-making. This is a worthy goal, but the game seems to be a lot more. Sessions with a greater impact would have required more “strength” and could have acted as special moments to anchor the narrative. This could have been achieved while addressing a broader target market, as we saw in the recent – and great – Jaws board game.

The sessions should haunt you. You should bring new mechanisms into play, e.g. B. Event cards or special places that must be visited. The character stories should gnaw you up for treatment and then reward you appropriately. They should be more than a checkbox before your payout can take the form of a win.

Instead, a game remains that is enjoyable but not a great success.

If you take another look at Cowboy Bebop, you may be surprised. Some absolutely breathtaking moments can be seen in the 26 episodes, but the linking of these triumphant scenes is quite filling. Board game Boogie feels like we’re playing the filler between the flashes of brilliance. It still offers a taste of what we love, but it’s not a full meal.

Surprisingly, the strongest aspects here are almost irrelevant to the topic. The ability of this design to capture core elements of traversing space and finding adventure while taking just a single hour of your time is really pretty cool. If the game never develops the rich texture of Firefly: the board game, it captures fragments of that sense of space with just a fraction of the effort.

If you long for more of this world and are happy scurrying through the dark and enjoying a few quiet moments in the periphery of its larger story, you will be a little satisfied with this cardboard distillation. But those hoping for the depth of another “ballad of fallen angels” shouldn’t waste the fuel.