Review: AlphaSync Canine SPEC-7X - Systems

Introduction

The return of AMD to form is reflected in a growing number of design wins on both desktop and laptop. After years of looking at systems that were traditionally delivered with Intel at the helm, we are now flooded with system integrators who want to control Ryzen-powered rigs that cover the entire spectrum, from the sensible to the extreme.

The newest SI to get started is Ebuyer, who is looking for a name for himself with a range of systems launched under the umbrella of AlphaSync. The AlphaSync Canine SPEC-7X is on the test bench today.

As a relative newcomer to the scene, the first thing Ebuyer has to do is to convince the target audience to take the pre-built route. Not an easy task, because building your own system can be fun, but the proposition from AlphaSync does have merit. There is an option of zero percent financing for six months, the entire PC is covered by a three-year warranty including part coverage for the first 12 months, and in line with many AlphaSync systems, the Canine SPEC-7X is pre-assembled and ready to use to send. That excludes customization – there are no configuration options to discuss – but if the specification fits, you can have the PC delivered the next day at no extra cost.

Choosing a pre-built installation is certainly faster, and crucial for Ebuyer, it can also be cheaper. At the time of writing, the rating system is available at a competitive price of £ 1,349. Even if you take the time to look around and buy the individual components from different retailers, we think it would do well to match, let alone surpass the AlphaSync price. You have the PC built effectively and are covered by a free three-year warranty.

It is hard to argue with prices, and the Canine SPEC-7X really does not miss out on specifications. At the heart of the machine is an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor in combination with an Asus RoG Strix RTX 2060 Super 8 GB graphics card. Both are located on an Asus Prime X570-P motherboard, which means that AlphaSync has not been scrapped on a chipset and that 16 GB (2×8 GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 memory works at a fast 3,200 MHz.

The Hyper 212 Black Edition from Cooler Master acts as a CPU heat sink, a 750 W Corsair TX series power supply delivers the juice, there is an AC1200 Wi-Fi card to get online with minimal hassle and storage takes a double approach in the form of a 240 GB Corsair MP510 M.2 SSD and a 2 TB Seagate Barracuda hard drive. Everything is packed in a Corsair Carbide series Spec-06 RGB White chassis whose aesthetic is somewhat of an acquired taste, but for a next-day system the presentation of AlphaSync is neat, with sound cable management and a clean installation of Windows 10 .

Are there shortcomings to be on your guard? Well, the chassis lacks USB-C on the front, which is a bit of a downside nowadays, and as you would expect for a next-day PC, finer optimization doesn’t stand in the way. By default, there is no CPU overclock and BIOS settings are largely only aligned with auto, so do not expect significant performance or noise reduction. If we nitpicken, the 240 GB SSD can now also be considered a bit small – we hope that 500 GB will become the minimum standard in 2020 – and with the latest Radeon GPUs showing a mediocre promise, SIs may soon be tempted to take an all -AMD approach?

AMD and its partners have enough to be optimistic about, and for a PC that is competitively priced, well stocked in firepower and available for next-day delivery, the Canine SPEC-7X is many of the right options. Let’s see if the benchmarks match.