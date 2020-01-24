Guy Ritchie’s newest British gangster yarn, “The Gentlemen,” opens with a bartender pulling a beer tap with a logo on it: “Gritchie’s English tradition.” It is oh-so-appropriate branding for this return to the roots for Ritchie, who appeared on the scene in the late 90s with the heady London crime film “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.”

With “The Gentlemen”, co-written with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, Ritchie invites the audience to go to his bar for a full pint of his distinctive brew: a windy, bloody, cockney-accentuated mix of colorful criminals. As you would expect, despite this title, these gentlemen are not gentlemanly at all.

This time Ritchie broadens his horizon to the upper crust of England (the ‘toffs’, if you want). The men and women are a means of achieving a goal for the protagonist, Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American Rhodes-learned weed trader who has made a deal with the landlord. They have the land he needs for his growth operation; He has the money they need to maintain their title-based lifestyle. Now Mickey wants to get out of the game and tries to sell his organization to the highest bidder. Will it be the fey Jewish billionaire Matthew Berger (Jeremy Strong) or the aggressive young Chinese novice Dry Eye (Henry Golding)?

However, it is not just the story of a simple sale. It is told by an opportunistic private eye, Fletcher (Hugh Grant), who turns up before Mickey’s right hand, Ray (Charlie Hunnam), hoping to sell his highly decorated version to Mickey for a higher price than the local tabloid has offered. Fletcher even wrote it useful in a scenario, in a little bit of self-reflection about storytelling, while the saga is getting wilder in Fletcher’s story.

It can be easy to be swept away by all beautiful people, unreliable storytellers, classic rock needle drops, wild costumes and regional accents. Ritchie still has an unmistakable attitude and is floating in spades. But kick the tires and you start to realize that the story is a lemon. It is fairly simple among the layers of unreliable storytellers and unnecessarily strange plot twists, which ultimately have all the intrigues of a potato.

Story deficits can be forgiven. But the treacherous and lazy cultural stereotypes that Ritchie, Atkinson, and Davies exaggerate rely on are too unfortunate to be excused. It is true that image is not equivalent to approval, and indecent villain types are not known for their sensitivity. But it is impossible to ignore how arrogantly racist the film is against the Chinese gang members Dry Eye and Lord George (Tom Wu), and how the villains of the film are coded as predatory gay predators. That many racial nicknames cannot be swept away as mere rough British jargon.

Colin Farrell is predictably fantastic as a track-fit boxing coach whose students raid one of Pearson’s secret spots. The resulting music video that they are filming, crowned by British grime MC Bugzy Malone, is easily the highlight of the film. Farrell’s Coach, a loyal, protective tough guy with a rigid (as non-traditional) moral code, is a strange breath. He looks more like one of the rough and tumbling characters from ‘Snatch’, rather than the smooth and slimy, valid pursuits of Pearson. You wonder what the film would have looked like around him, or even around Pearson’s cool cockney wife, Roz (Michelle Dockery). But “The Gentlemen” is so blinking because of its outdated (and often offensive) alpha-male perspective that it is blind to the elements that could have made it great.