Towards the end of the series premiere of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” the lady who played Arwen told the man who played Sam Seaborn: “I just think a man should earn his spurs.”

And that, friends, is the nicest encapsulation of “9-1-1: Lone Star”: an uplifting MadLib from a TV series in which the city limits of Austin are shaped like the entire state of Texas. To steal a line from a cousin of mine, it’s also a hoot.

When the news came out that Rob Lowe would shine in a spin-off of producer Ryan Murphy’s “9-1-1” in Austin, we learned that the show was being filmed in Los Angeles. Disappointing, because we are a film city and it would be nice to see the man from “Parks and recreation” on the Butler Hike and Bike Trail. However, it was not surprising news and anyone expecting a Fox procedure from Murphy – the campy mind behind such often hallucinogenic fare as “Glee”, “American Horror Story” and “Scream Queens” – probably contains a realistic version of Austin just to be angry.

The first episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star” was broadcast on Sunday evening, and yes, it was a dream of fever set in an Austin that does not exist and has never existed. The short summary: Firefighter Owen Strand (Lowe), a 9/11 first aid worker who holds a tragic secret, moves to Austin with his son TK (Ronen Rubinstein) to rebuild a fire station left behind after almost the entire crew died explosion in a fertilizer factory. We see that fire bomb in the opening scene of the show, and it is clear that the 2013 explosion in the city of West in Texas was the inspiration.

The first moment contains a fragment of a Longhorns vs.. Aggies game – who wants to tell them? – and it is a bingo card of Lone Star references, both stereotyped and hyperspecific from there. Our first pulsating emergency takes place for a taco trailer. During a montage of the team, Owen and TK walk together in front of a green screen and make a great impression of the Capitol. “I have always wanted to see South by Southwest,” says daredevil Marjan (Natacha Karam). Is that the Line hotel? Oh, that’s absolutely the JW Marriott.

We hear that Texas Monthly says that peppers are the new superfood, and TK touches us with the fact that Austin’s rent is so cheap that you can get a huge living space for the same price as a studio in Red Hook. (Probably true, but let’s not be wrong about affordability, hoss.)

Then there are the benefits of portraying the work of public safety in “9-1-1: Lone Star”, set with the high drama of a TV pot boiler. Liv Tyler’s Michelle Blake, an EMS captain, sharply tells a stubborn Owen that her people missed the shots on medical emergencies (in this case a hot pepper joke), not his fire brigade. Indeed, a firefighter told us, but it wouldn’t really work like that. She tells him to view the Travis County manual, whatever that is. And part of the reason Owen is being brought to Austin is to solve a number of diversity issues in the department that has come into contact with the Department of Justice. Sounds familiar; Murphy and other showrunners did a little Googling, it seems. Owen’s dream team includes, Marjan, a Muslim woman, as well as Paul (Brian Michael Smith), a black transman from Chicago, and Mateo (Julian Works), a Latino man.

Yes, the Wild West framework around “9-1-1: Lone Star’s” Austin is a fairy tale. “Make sure you take care of yourself out there, do you hear?” A control room says as firefighters go to a feed factory from “the old main road” and, like which main road? Owen says he will kick Austin and shout into the 21st century. People talk about city people and ‘Gucci loafers’ is thrown away as a nickname.

Before you worry too much about this show: let’s not rush to a definitive explanation of what Central Texas is. They are taco trucks, they are feed factories, it is South near Southwest. They are also hard-working people dancing on a honky tonk, where we find our heroes at the end of the day. (Although TK, who is gay, seems to be the least homophobic honky tonk in Texas based on the fact that he quickly finds an interested man.) Yes, “9-1-1: Lone Star” explains the taste of Texas as thick as cream gravy, but it does not taste entirely unknown.

More to the point, the first episode brought us to Lowe who saved a baby trapped in a tree, and the teasing for future episodes promised a car that dangled several stories from a building – Murphy must read the American statesman, I’m convinced – and the most everyday of Austin events, a tornado. Let us have a little vague familiar pleasure here. The second episode of the show is broadcast at 7 p.m. Monday is going ahead with its normal time slot.

If anything, I want to see if Liv Tyler ever rides a scooter.