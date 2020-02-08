Review: 2020 Cooper SE Electric Hatch is a real MINI, and a good one

With the new Cooper SE, MINI has finally entered the electric vehicle market.

The emission-free model is based on the same platform as the ICE-powered Sub-Compact and adds some exterior updates – or not, as most of them are options. The revolution takes place under the skin, as the power comes from an electric motor that delivers 181 hp (184 hp / 135 kW) and an instantaneous torque of 199 lb-ft (270 Nm).

The juice is obtained from a 32.6 kWh battery that supports DC fast charging and has a charging time of only 35 minutes from 0 to 80 percent. Charging at home takes 4 hours. As soon as the battery is full, you can drive about 235 to 270 km.

Watch: Mini says Cooper SE EV is a “muscle car,” Watch It Tow Boeing 777F

Depending on what you’re looking for in an electric car, the short range may not be a deal breaker. It’s more than enough for the daily commute and the moment provided by the engine is worth every penny. Speaking of pennies, the MSRP is $ 29,900, excluding the $ 850 target and processing fee. Mind you, with federal tax credits and EV tax, you could only pay $ 17,900 for one – about the price of a mid-range Ford Fiesta.

Apart from the various equipment and digital displays, the interior reflects the design of the regular MINI hardtop. It is offered in three stages, with the basic variant comprising 16-inch wheels, LED lights, infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, rear view camera, automatic climate control, heated front seats, etc. In order to maintain the panoramic roof or the leather seats, an upgrade to the top specification must be carried out.

Pedaling is possible provided you choose the correct setting. As soon as you are on the move, the journey is on the safe side. The steering is sharp and the overall feel is that of a well balanced little hatchback. These were highlighted in the video test shown below, which also covers other aspects of the car. So you should take a look to find out what Cooper SE is all about.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10B1SYgRTus (/ embed)