Fought with 19th-century tactics and 20th-century weapons, the hell country of the First World War was an almost sui generis slaughterhouse, something that Sam Mendes records in the sometimes excellent, sometimes frustrating “1917”.

The disgusting trenches, the dead horses next to piles of dead soldiers, the extreme contrast between idyllic fields one mile and the literally scorched earth the next – Mendes tastes it all.

And I mean monsters, like making whole in small pieces of different modes. At its weakest, “1917” really feels like a video game, the protagonists forced to move from one challenge to the next, in (usually) real time.

We meet Lance Cpls. Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) doze off in a field. For a moment they have peace.

It is April 1917 in northern France. Blake is awakened by a senior, told to choose a partner and to report to Gen. Erinmore (Colin Firth). Of course he ticks his mate Schofield., Perhaps assuming that the duty in the context of an open war will not be so life threatening.

This is incorrect, because Erinmore needs these two chapters to deliver the plans of the second battalion commander, Colonel Mackenzie, by hand: the attack on what the Colonel assumes the German troops are withdrawing is actually a trap. German troops have not withdrawn and are instead merged in a way that is likely to result in the slaughter of 1,600 British troops, including Blake’s brother.

What immediately distinguishes “1917” is how Mendes, cinematographer Roger Deakins and editor Lee Smith present this story. It looks and feels like a continuous take (it isn’t, but they’re doing pretty well), a tracking shot that follows our heroes into the landscape that inspired Tolkien’s Mordor (something that made Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth films impossible) not to think about here).

This also means that the story takes place in real time (with one exception), which makes the story stand out. While contemporary warfare often takes place from great distances (drones, rockets, bombs from above), “1917” reminds you that during the First World War it could only run for 20 minutes between security and destruction.

It is a walk Blake and Schofield must take through No Man’s Land, over enemy lines, along booby traps and barbed wire.

For a film that is inherently kinetic (the protagonists must keep moving), it is also fairly intimate. We quickly learn that Blake is a good-natured chatterbox, quick with a funny story but no less focused on his mission than Schofield, his taller, more naughty friend and companion. Although Blake is excellent, MacKay delivers a tour de force like Schofield, a young man who has seen more violence and horror than anyone would encounter in his life.

A few well-known actors come here and there for surgical strike cameos, of which the most resonant Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) is like a well-thought-out officer who really wants his gun back, and Mark Strong as a commander who radiates professionalism.

But the vast majority of our time is spent with Blake, who likes to discuss the cherry trees of his family, and Schofield, whose respect for the war is such that he does not remember when he placed his medal for the Battle of the Somme.

There are grace notes that also serve as plot points between the horror. Schofield and Blake have to decide one moment whether they want to help a downed German pilot, while the next a baby and the actual caretaker are found in a destroyed village.

That brings us back to the central strength and weakness of the film. One “continuous” recording suggests (or requires earlier) that the audience and characters work in real time (except for a moment of blackout of a plot machine). This makes the scene changes appear to be an increasingly unlikely series of events, or at least quite shocking to the viewer.

As our heroes become more exhausted, the atmosphere becomes more surreal, culminating in a tableau of fire that suggests (perhaps a tad on the nose) that this is a literal hell after death.

It seems that ‘1917’ wants it in both directions, the ‘you are there’ aspect of the mission in combination with moments that feel somewhat impossible.

Maybe this is a function, not a bug. Perhaps because the public is a full century away from the procedure, we know the lie in the idea that this will be the War to End All Wars. Both a snapshot and a meditation, “1917” is a well-executed glimpse of the ultimate meaninglessness of humanity.