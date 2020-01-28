Reverse salt truck closes Highway 7/8 near Shakespeare

Researchers and cleanup crews were still on stage around Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck with road salt rolled around Highway 7/8 southwest of Shakespeare around 7.30 am. The crash closed the highway between Perth 109 and 110. (Galen Simmons / Postmedia Nieuws)

The OPP closed Highway 7/8, southwest of Shakespeare, after a truck with road salt rolled on Tuesday at 7.30 am.

Police diverted traffic in both directions between roads 109 and 110 of Perth while officers and officials from the Ministry of Environment and Transport conducted the investigation.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries, OPP West Region said on Twitter.

Road 8 between roads 109 and 110, southwest of Shakespeare, was closed for an unknown duration after a litter of road salt was toppled this morning at about 7:30 am. Slight injury to the driver. Ministry of Environment and MTO also on site. ^ dr pic.twitter.com/hTsWGycHfG

– OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 28, 2020