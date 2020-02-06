Reverend variety store close Quinte News

(From left to right: Mohammed (Mike) Saleh, his wife Tamara and permanent employee Wayne Telford. Photo: John Spitters / Quinte News)

It is the end of an era. The Super Duper store on Bridge Street West opposite the Quinte Consolidated Courthouse near the center of Belleville will be closed.

Once a small local chain of five stores, the owners of Super Duper Mohammed Saleh, most known as Mike, and his wife Tamara close the doors and put the building up for sale.

Mike, who emigrated from Palestine decades ago, has been in the supermarket for 41 years and is 76 years old.

Closing the store is a bittersweet experience for the Salehs.

For many people who lived in the area, Super Duper was much more than a store, it was a social concern and Saleh says he has helped many people over the years by offering overnight accommodation and giving food away to those in need in what a of Belleville’s oldest is neighborhoods.

Muhammad is also the imam of the Muslim Society of Belleville Mosque with a congregation of more than 100.

