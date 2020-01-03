REVEALED: Today could be the best day to take your driving test

Loading...

Do you know someone who is taking their driving test today? Well, their luck could be there!

Good news for learner drivers who take their road test today (January 3) as it could offer the best chance of success.

New DVSA data, obtained by Confused.com, reveals that 49.4% of learner drivers in the UK left with a pass that day. This makes it the most successful day of the year for driving tests, on average.

For those who still have a few weeks to wait, there is good news as the data shows that January is one of the easiest months to take a driving test, overall.

On average, 46.8% of drivers left with a pass throughout the month of January (British average). This was only slightly exceeded in August (47.2%) and in April (47%).

But those who haven't booked their test yet face the challenge of choosing the right time or the right day to give them the best chance of succeeding.

But when is it really? Some say they opt for quieter weather, while others say rush hour makes testing easier.

With so many rumors going around, it can be confusing for learners to know what is best.

In fact, one in seven British drivers (15%) admits to being confused about the best time to take their test.

To help learners when booking their test, Confused.com has created a driving test calculator.

The calculator analyzes DVSA data to allow learners to see the test success rates by day or by hour. This can then help them make a clear decision when booking their test and hopefully pass it the first time.

According to the calculator, avoiding the morning rush could be the key to a pass.

Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. turned out to be the preferred time for learner drivers, with an impressive success rate of 51.3% on average (2).

On the other hand, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. turned out to be particularly difficult, with only 47.3% of learners passing during this period, in comparison.

However, taking the test at lunch time is most likely to result in failure. The data shows that fewer (46.7%) of learners passed between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., in comparison, on average.

However, a driver's chances of success are not limited to the month or time of day. In fact, choosing the right day of the week can be just as important. And in this case, it is better to end it, because Monday seems to be the easiest day, with an average success rate of 47.5%.

But all hope is not lost if a learner fails to get the "best" time for his test. In fact, only one in four drivers (26%) did research to find the best time to take their test. And there are still many ways to prepare for the big day. Confused.com has compiled some tips to help learners succeed the first time. While finding prime time will make things easier, knowing the course of the test or training in different conditions will ensure that they head to their test with a calm mind.

Amanda Stretton, automotive editor at Confused.com, said, “Passing a driving test, whether it's the first or the fifth time, is always a daunting experience. And knowing what you can do to increase your chances of success can be overwhelming and confusing.

"For many years there have been rumors that certain times of the day are better than others. And it is true. And we have compiled all the data in our driving test calculator to help you choose the day or time that is right for you. Or the ones to avoid!

“Learning to drive can be very expensive. Tests can cost up to £ 75, and that doesn't include the hundreds of pounds people spend on lessons. To help you get through the first time and avoid unnecessary forking, we have prepared some tips to help you reduce the pressure. "