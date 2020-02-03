Revealed: The nation’s most popular chocolate bars

Adults consume 7,560 chocolate bars, 2,268 slices of chocolate cake and 8,316 chocolate chip cookies in the course of their lives.
A study of 2,000 adults found that the average person could indulge in 3,024 cups of hot chocolate, 126 Easter eggs and 2,898 miniature chocolates in the course of their lives.
Snickers topped the poll as the nation’s most popular candy bar, beating the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk by a close margin. (Getty Images)
Snickers were the most popular chocolate bars in the United States and barely exceeded the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk.
The study also found that a Galaxy bar was the third most popular chocolate bar in the country, followed by controversial bounty and a KitKat for fourth place.
And the classics Twix, Twirl and Wispa sneaked into the top 10, followed by Mars Bar and Flake.
Jo Pullin, Dechox campaign manager at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), who commissioned the study, said: “We know that chocolate is not an essential part of a healthy diet, but a popular treat in the UK.
“Whether it’s cakes, cookies, a delicious dessert, or a candy bar, there are so many options that you can easily lose track of how much chocolate we consume.”
“Breaking our chocolate habits can be difficult, but Dechox is the perfect way to satisfy your chocolate cravings while raising money for a good cause.”
The study also found that the average British adult will enjoy 6,048 Bounty, Snickers, Milky Ways and KitKats over the course of his life.
In addition to 6,804 Cadbury Dairy Milks, Twirls, Kinder Buenos and Lion Bars, around 9,072 Double Deckers, Mars Bars, Twix, KitKat Chunky’s, Yorkies and Boost Bars are also consumed.
It turned out that more than two fifths of the British confessed to being alcoholics, and 45 percent would really struggle to give up the enjoyment.
Two fifths of respondents agreed that chocolate is their favorite food, and an equal percentage (40 percent) admitted that they couldn’t live without chocolate.
Of the 21 percent who tried to scrap the sweet stuff, they managed to hold out an average of 20 days before easing off on cravings.
Research conducted through OnePoll found that 57 percent of respondents struggled to give up on bad things for them – where chocolate is a common culprit.
The numbers were released ahead of the BHF’s Dechox campaign – the charity’s annual call for the country to stop using chocolate in March to collect donations for BHF’s life-saving research into cardiovascular disease.
Jo Pullin of BHF added: “We know that we are a nation of chocolate lovers, so we urge the nation to test their willpower for a fantastic purpose this March.
“Dechox is a great way to curb your craving for chocolate and fund the British Heart Foundation’s vital research into cardiovascular disease that affects around seven million people in the UK.”
The 30 most popular chocolate bars in the UK:
1. Snickers
2. Cadbury milk
3. Galaxy Bar
4. Bounty
5. Kit cat
6. Twix
7. Whirl
8. Wispa
9. Mars bar
10th flake
11. Crunchie
12. Aero Mint
13. Kit Kat Chunky
14. Toblerone
15. Biplane
16. Cadburys fruit and nut
17. Milk bar
18. Bourneville
19. Lindor
20. Frys Turkish delight
21. Daim
22. Cadbury Caramel
23. Galaxy Ripple
24. Cadbury Fudge
25. Picnic
26. Starbar
27. Galaxy Caramel
28. Milky Way
29. Aero
30. Yorkie
Breakdown of British chocolate consumption for life:
51 g bar of milk chocolate: 3,780
51 g dark chocolate: 2,268
51g white chocolate bar: 1,512
Easter eggs: 126
Cake slices containing chocolate: 2.268
Cups are called cocoa: 3,024
Biscuits containing chocolate: 8,316
Miniature chocolates (like celebrations or heroes): 2,898
Bounty: 1,512
Snickers: 1,512
Milky Way: 1,512
Biplane: 1,512
Mars Bar: 1,512
Kit Kat: 1.512
Twice: 1,512
Kit Kat Chunky: 1,512
Lion Bar: 1,512
Yorkie: 1,512
Increase: 1,512
Children Bueno: 1,512
Cadbury’s Dairy Milk: 2,268
Vortex: 1,512