Revealed: The nation’s most popular chocolate bars

Adults consume 7,560 chocolate bars, 2,268 slices of chocolate cake and 8,316 chocolate chip cookies in the course of their lives.

A study of 2,000 adults found that the average person could indulge in 3,024 cups of hot chocolate, 126 Easter eggs and 2,898 miniature chocolates in the course of their lives.

Snickers topped the poll as the nation’s most popular candy bar, beating the classic Cadbury Dairy Milk by a close margin. (Getty Images)

The study also found that a Galaxy bar was the third most popular chocolate bar in the country, followed by controversial bounty and a KitKat for fourth place.

And the classics Twix, Twirl and Wispa sneaked into the top 10, followed by Mars Bar and Flake.

Jo Pullin, Dechox campaign manager at the British Heart Foundation (BHF), who commissioned the study, said: “We know that chocolate is not an essential part of a healthy diet, but a popular treat in the UK.

“Whether it’s cakes, cookies, a delicious dessert, or a candy bar, there are so many options that you can easily lose track of how much chocolate we consume.”

“Breaking our chocolate habits can be difficult, but Dechox is the perfect way to satisfy your chocolate cravings while raising money for a good cause.”

The study also found that the average British adult will enjoy 6,048 Bounty, Snickers, Milky Ways and KitKats over the course of his life.

In addition to 6,804 Cadbury Dairy Milks, Twirls, Kinder Buenos and Lion Bars, around 9,072 Double Deckers, Mars Bars, Twix, KitKat Chunky’s, Yorkies and Boost Bars are also consumed.

It turned out that more than two fifths of the British confessed to being alcoholics, and 45 percent would really struggle to give up the enjoyment.

Two fifths of respondents agreed that chocolate is their favorite food, and an equal percentage (40 percent) admitted that they couldn’t live without chocolate.

Of the 21 percent who tried to scrap the sweet stuff, they managed to hold out an average of 20 days before easing off on cravings.

Research conducted through OnePoll found that 57 percent of respondents struggled to give up on bad things for them – where chocolate is a common culprit.

The numbers were released ahead of the BHF’s Dechox campaign – the charity’s annual call for the country to stop using chocolate in March to collect donations for BHF’s life-saving research into cardiovascular disease.

Jo Pullin of BHF added: “We know that we are a nation of chocolate lovers, so we urge the nation to test their willpower for a fantastic purpose this March.

“Dechox is a great way to curb your craving for chocolate and fund the British Heart Foundation’s vital research into cardiovascular disease that affects around seven million people in the UK.”

The 30 most popular chocolate bars in the UK:

1. Snickers

2. Cadbury milk

3. Galaxy Bar

4. Bounty

5. Kit cat

6. Twix

7. Whirl

8. Wispa

9. Mars bar

10th flake

11. Crunchie

12. Aero Mint

13. Kit Kat Chunky

14. Toblerone

15. Biplane

16. Cadburys fruit and nut

17. Milk bar

18. Bourneville

19. Lindor

20. Frys Turkish delight

21. Daim

22. Cadbury Caramel

23. Galaxy Ripple

24. Cadbury Fudge

25. Picnic

26. Starbar

27. Galaxy Caramel

28. Milky Way

29. Aero

30. Yorkie

Breakdown of British chocolate consumption for life:

51 g bar of milk chocolate: 3,780

51 g dark chocolate: 2,268

51g white chocolate bar: 1,512

Easter eggs: 126

Cake slices containing chocolate: 2.268

Cups are called cocoa: 3,024

Biscuits containing chocolate: 8,316

Miniature chocolates (like celebrations or heroes): 2,898

Bounty: 1,512

Snickers: 1,512

Milky Way: 1,512

Biplane: 1,512

Mars Bar: 1,512

Kit Kat: 1.512

Twice: 1,512

Kit Kat Chunky: 1,512

Lion Bar: 1,512

Yorkie: 1,512

Increase: 1,512

Children Bueno: 1,512

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk: 2,268

Vortex: 1,512