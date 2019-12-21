Revealed: Neil Lennon Names Provisional Squad

Loading...

CELTIC will face Aberdeen on Saturday at 3pm in Celtic Park in hopes of taking five points ahead at the top of the SPFL.

The players are looking to finish 2019 hard and with that Neil Lennon has chosen his provisional squad for today's game.

There are no real surprises on the team that will face the Dons today. Mohamed Elyounoussi will be out until the new year. Mikey Johnston was able to see the game time and Bolingoli is back in contention after missing the last game due to injury.

The provisional team is subject to change, but we don't see many, if there are any for today's draw.

Jeremie Frimpong seems ready to start another game for the Hoops with Bauer on the bench unless Neil Lennon thinks Jeremie might be resting.

The initial XI should leave just before 2 p.m. Stay tuned

Celtic provisional squad

Forster

Frimpong

Bauer

There is

Bolingoli

Taylor

Ajer

Jullien

Bitton

Brown,

McGregor

Christie

Rogic

Ntcham

For rest,

Johnston

Edouard

Bay

Griffiths

Morgan

Gordon

After the Aberdeen game, there is only one more game as a visitor this year. St Mirren on Boxing Day followed by The Rangers in Celtic Park.