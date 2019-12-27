Revealed: Celtic’s Provisional Squad for Glasgow Derby

Loading...

Celtic will face The Rangers in Celtic Park this Sunday in what will be the final game of The Bhoys of 2019. Regardless of the result, Celtic will enter the new year as league leaders, with a five-point lead at this time.

This is the Glasgow Derby and who will come to the head. Celtic fought The Rangers in Hampden and still won the game. When people point out that Celtic doesn't play well, they rarely get upset because the bhoys have to play with Lewis Morgan in front and an injured Elyounoussi. The lineup will be different this time with Odsonne Edouard ready to take his place in the side.

You also have people like Bolingoli and Johnston that can have a positive impact on the side.

While a provisional team can be changed closer to time, here is the team that Neil Lennon and Celtic have presented for the game.

Forster

Frimpong

Bauer

There is

Bolingoli

Taylor

Ajer

Jullien

Bitton

Brown

McGregor

Christie

Rogic

Ntcham

For rest

Johnston

Edouard

Bay

Griffiths

Morgan

Gordon

Can Griffiths get a place in the bank and maybe the chance to get back to the goal? It would be a great game to do it.