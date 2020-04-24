Revamped UFC 249 odds favour Tony Ferguson, Henry Cejudo

The UFC hopes to return from its thirty day period-extended hiatus on Could 9 with a revamped UFC 249 card that will characteristic the original principal function clash. Tony Ferguson is set to get on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title as an early -170 betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Ferguson is coming off a second-spherical TKO victory in excess of Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 as a -235 wager, and can take his UFC-document 12-battle profitable streak in the light-weight division into up coming month’s matchup at a location to be introduced, expected to be in Florida.

At first scheduled to facial area reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at past month’s celebration, Ferguson has been dominant through his present-day earn streak. The 36-year-outdated American has concluded opponents on nine occasions all through that extend, which includes 6 victories by submission, to enhance his professional MMA record to 25-3.

Gaethje is pegged as a +140 underdog at sporting activities betting websites as he prepares for his initial shot at a UFC title considering the fact that signing up for the marketing a few years in the past. Gaethje also faced Cerrone in his very last outing, ending Cowboy’s night with an opening-spherical TKO at UFC Combat Night 158, having to pay out on -175 odds though also claiming his third Overall performance of the Evening bonus in six UFC contests.

Gaethje’s victory in excess of Cerrone marked his 3rd straight very first-round complete. But whilst the 31-yr-outdated Arizona native now sports an spectacular 21-2 pro MMA history, each and every of his two career defeats have occur due to the fact his arrival in the UFC, and include things like knockout losses to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez.

A scheduled struggle for the UFC women’s featherweight title among reigning UFC women’s bantamweight winner Amanda Nunes and former Invicta FC Featherweight winner Felicia Spencer has been pulled from subsequent month’s card. However, the UFC has stuffed the void with an epic matchup, as Henry Cejudo puts his UFC bantamweight title on the line from previous winner Dominick Cruz as a -250 favorite on the UFC odds.

Currently driving a 5-struggle win streak, Cejudo claimed the UFC bantamweight crown with a 3rd-round TKO get around Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 as a +135 underdog to make improvements to his professional MMA document as a bantamweight to an unblemished 6-.

Deemed by quite a few to be the finest bantamweight fighter of all time, Cruz returns to the octagon soon after a in close proximity to 4-year absence lagging as a +195 underdog. The 35-year-outdated saw his 6-12 months reign atop the bantamweight division conclude with a unanimous selection decline to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 2017, which also finished a 13-combat earn streak that dated back to 2007.