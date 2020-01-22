At a lavish August meeting on a private property in Spain, a wealthy Venezuelan businessman criminalized in the United States introduced Rudy Giuliani, the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, father of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

The affair was part of a leniency campaign for businessman Alejandro Betancourt, who wanted to demonstrate his close connection with opposition figures to overthrow Venezuelan socialist president Nicolas Maduro – a key goal of the Trump administration.

Betancourt said Giuliani had secretly helped Guaido take Venezuela’s leadership, as four people familiar with the situation reported in detail about the meeting in Spain. Betancourt hoped that his lawyer, Giuliani, could trust Trump’s judicial department to end the Betancourt investigation into a Florida money laundering and bribery case.

A month later, at a meeting in Washington DC, Giuliani asked the Justice Department prosecutors to spare Betancourt, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting, and Lev Parnas, a former Giuliani employee, who said Giuliani told him about it shortly afterwards , Parnas and the other person said Giuliani had told the prosecutor that Betancourt had supported Guaido’s political efforts and was doing a good job for the United States.

This is the first time that Parnas has detailed its story about Betancourt, Giuliani and Venezuela.

Giuliani declined to confirm a meeting with U.S. prosecutors on Betancourt’s behalf, and refused to say whether the Venezuelan businessman is a customer. “Lev Parnas has no right to speak about this meeting,” Giuliani Reuters said in a short telephone interview. “It was a confidential meeting – when it happened.”

“Lev Parnas’ credibility is worth nothing,” said Giuliani.

The Justice Department declined to comment. Betancourt and his lawyer Frank Wohl did not respond to multiple requests for comments.

Reuters could not determine whether Betancourt was funding the US-backed opposition or just claiming to do so.

Guaido and the main opposition party, Popular Will, declined to receive funding from Betancourt. Guaido was a member of Popular Will until he resigned earlier this month.

“I don’t know Mr. Betancourt, there is no relationship,” Guaido told Reuters. “As such, that’s not possible.”

