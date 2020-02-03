Reuters: Foxconn will have a ‘big’ impact on iPhone production if production stop in China is extended

Apple is likely to be in a bumpy phase when it comes to iPhone production if the Chinese factory shutdown is extended for another week due to the corona virus. Almost all Foxconn production is currently scheduled to be discontinued by February 10, and the key partner in the Apple supply chain is waiting to see if the date is extended.

According to Reuters, Foxconn deliveries to Apple will be disrupted in this case, a person familiar with the matter.

Apple’s business is exposed to the outbreak of corona viruses on the demand and supply side. If Foxconn has to stay closed for another week, Apple will not be able to maintain the normal rate of worldwide iPhone shipments due to supply shortages. In addition to most other stores, Apple has also closed all retail stores in China, which will also lead to a decline in iPhone sales in China.

At the quarterly earnings call, Apple reported an above-average range for sales and estimated that sales will be somewhere between $ 62 billion and $ 67 billion in the current quarter. Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri said the uncertainty surrounding the corona virus is the reason for the larger offer.

Apple stock hit new highs last week. However, the stock is currently down around 3.5% as investors fear the negative impact of the virus.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jo_jaPGej4w [/ embed]