Well, you couldn’t have imagined this before it happened, but the social media team at New York City FC posted a photo on Thursday night that will make many Celtic fans smile.

The image? Simply Ronny Deila and Gary Mackay-Steven have a chat during a training session in New York City!

Reunited and it feels so good ⚽️🗽 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/xc69jDth8X

– New York City FC (@NYCFC) January 16, 2020

GMS left Aberdeen a while back to the United States and even attended Celtic’s charity dinner in Manhattan last year, along with Neil Lennon and other prominent Celtic figures.

Ronny Deila recently took on the role of Head Coach for the MLS side and a twist of fate made the former Celtic couple an unlikely American duo.

Two of the good ones and although they both eventually went through, there aren’t many fans who will say a bad word about it.

We wish them all the best for the coming MLS season.