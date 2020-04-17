Retweet This, Elon: Tesla Pod is a cool standalone platform from an independent designer

Tesla outperforms many competitors when it comes to autonomous driving thanks to Autopilot technology.

Despite this, the California-based company has not yet revealed a stand-alone concept of pods similar to what we have seen in many other automakers. Representing this void is a Tesla Pod study, which the author also calls “Modular Autonomous Electric Platform for Urban Transport of People and Goods”.

Created by Portuguese designer Fabio Martins for his Master of Design thesis, Tesla Pod provides a versatile platform equipped with LIDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic and optical sensors for autonomous Level 5 car control.

Different modules can be attached to the main platform, each of which performs different tasks “related to the transportation of people and goods through urban conditions”. For the platform to work symmetrically, the front console coincides with the rear console.

This reduces the cost of manufacturing each platform and integrates standalone systems while keeping the consumer price low. Another advantage of this solution is the four-wheel steering platform (each wheel has the same degree of control). In addition, four-wheel electric motors make the car very maneuverable in urban areas.

At the center of the platform is a central retention system that secures the modules, and then releases them for transportation by small valets for parking. If necessary, they can be picked up again from places scattered around the city.

Thanks to this modular and independent approach, Fabio Martins states that each module can be developed at a “much lower cost than current mobility concepts”. Obviously, this will open up different opportunities for new innovative concepts of urban mobility. To you, Ilon Musk.

The renders are provided by Fabio Martins