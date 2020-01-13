Returning from Siakam, Powell Raptors could again make legitimate threats in East

TORONTO – It was an evening of return to the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The visiting San Antonio Spurs brought a whole series of former players who called the building home: Jakob Poeltl, DeMarre Carroll, Rudy Gay, Marco Bellinelli and of course DeMar DeRozan.

With so many alumni in house, there were many tribute videos to be made from the Raptors game ops, including those for Poeltl and one for the man of the night himself, DeRozan. He finished with a game-high 25 points in a solid return to Toronto with a few dunks with highlights and an absolutely annoying at Raptors center Chris Boucher.

But it wasn’t just former Raptors who triumphantly returned to the Scotiabank Arena floor. The actual Raptors themselves saw a few key figures return to the line-up after missing each of the last 11 games: Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam.

Following Sunday’s affair, Powell was expected to return to the line-up when Raptors head coach Nick Nurse made an allusion to this fact on Friday. Siakam, however, was a bit of a surprise, since it was only recently released for practice and there was not much indication when he would return.

Anyway, this was about as good news as the Raptors had in almost four weeks and the results of this positive pre-game update were mixed when Siakam finished with 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting, while Powell 20 on 8 had -for-14 shooting, including 4-for-7 out of three-point range when the Raptors collapsed in the fourth quarter and fell on tracks 105-104.

Things started positively early for the pair, after Siakam, after receiving beautiful, warm ovations from the Raptors faithful believers before tipping the ball, received a post card about the second possession of the game’s Raptors and the audience again life came with every dribble he made.

Siakam then used his patented speed to turn around and make a divorce with the former DeRozan franchise icon, with an easy-looking bank shot and the public bursting.

The groin looked good.

Almost three minutes later, there was Siakam again and hit a pull jumper. About 90 seconds later, Siakam then nailed a ridiculous, off-balance fadeaway jumper, and that was the moment when you could see that not only was the groin looking all the way back, the man himself looked like this.

Siakam then hit a few triples in that frame to close a dominant 12-point first quarter that saw 5-for-7 shoot out of the field and help the Raptors after a first 12 minutes of a 28-21 lead.

That would actually be for effective Siakam play.

For Powell, he didn’t immediately start cooking until the second half, but when he got started, he looked exactly at the player he had been before he was wounded in Detroit.

Before his injury, Powell found a real foul with his game and played some of the most consistent basketball of his entire career, with an average of 19.2 points per game at 56.5 percent shooting from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range in the 10 games before being forced out of the line-up.

Powell scored eight of his 20 in the third quarter alone and drilled a few nice, rhythmic, high bent three in the period, as we had become accustomed to seeing him for his injury.

This strong performance in the third quarter helped the Raptors with an advantage of 82-69 on the way to the fourth.

The Raptors would not make it easy for themselves after this point as San Antonio, as part of a 15-0 run between the third and fourth, returned from a whopping 18-down to take a one-point lead with 6: 34 to go in the fourth and then extended that to seven before the Raptors timed out with 3:35 left to play.

Siakam was shaky during this piece and recorded three errors in less than a minute.

After the timeout, Powell skipped a corner three-pointer with 1:43 to play, just after Kyle Lowry came down and hit a break-over three to pull the Raptors in three. In the immediately following possession of Raptors, Serge Ibaka hit his own top-of-the-key triple to bring the game to 100-100 for Toronto.

Siakam, who was 0-for-4 in the fourth quarter, then pulled an error on DeRozan with 41.3 to play, but continued to struggle, misses the first free throw, but then drilled the second to set up the Raptors 101-100 .

Unfortunately for Toronto, Bellinelli hit a three and then traded the Spurs 103-101 with 28.8, forcing the Raptors to deceive DeRozan with 9.3 to play, which then raised the Spurs with four.

Siakam had the opportunity to tie the game back with 19.2 left, but saw an empty attempt to resolve the layout, an indication that he might not have returned completely as he was trending in the first quarter.

Lowry hit a three-pointer with 4.8 seconds to draw the Raptors again within one. With four seconds to play, the Raptors Spurs threw LaMarcus Aldridge forward. He missed both free throws, but without any timeouts that all Raptors could collect was a desperate three-pointed attempt by Siakam who ran across the floor and missed when the buzzer sounded.

Regardless of the wobbly and daunting finish, however, the game of both Siakam – perhaps porous in the fourth quarter – and Powell is still an encouraging sign for the Raptors going further.

This is a team that endured the storm in their absence, 6-5 during that period, but only 108.8 points per 100 possessions scored during that time, a figure almost one full point per 100 possessions worse than the 109.2 per 100 possessions they were on average in the 27 previous games before they were both forced out of the line-up after that December 18 game against the Pistons.

In addition, the pace of the Raptors was strongly influenced without Powell and especially one-man fast-break Siakam, as they had on average only 97.2 possessions per 48 minutes in the 11 games without them and had an average of 101.48 possessions per 48 minutes before they were both forced to miss time.

In other words, there is a real tangible benefit for the Raptors’ offense when they have their best and probably third best scorers back on their feet healthy and on the floor.

This seems obvious, and it is, but that does not make it any less important to understand what could possibly be a really strong upward trajectory for these Raptors that are moving forward.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Raptors were tied to the Atlanta Hawks for the weakest remaining strength of the schedule, as opposed to teams alone with a combined winning percentage of .475, according to Tankathon.

If you aggravate this with the fact that, to borrow Nurse’s words that also injured Marc Gasol, “comes around the mountain” – the best defending player of the Raptors and extremely important secondary playmaker along with Siakam and Powell – both of them see that they have not missed a beat in their spare time on Sunday.

The only missing ingredient at the moment is Fred VanVleet, but compared to where the Raptors were in mid-December, and what they experienced afterwards, his return would look like a cherry on a deadly looking Raptors cake.

Perhaps the return of the Raptors as legitimate threats in the East, of course heavy loss aside.