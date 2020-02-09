Return to Rogers Arena brings back good memories for Flames ’Lucic

VANCOUVER – When he is back in Boston, he can look up at the banner hanging in the trusses, a proof of this ultimate achievement.

When Milan Lucic returns to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the Calgary Flames thumper only has to look a few feet above his head in the visitor’s room.

“Every time you enter this dressing room, it’s great – I’m trying to look for the champagne stains on the ceiling,” Lucic recalled prior to the late Saturday date between the Flames and Vancouver Canucks on the home side.

Rogers Arena will always take a special place for Lucic.

He was born and raised in Vancouver and cared for the stardom of the WHL’s Giants, who then played their home games just a few miles away.

He was able to sleep – or perhaps just throw and turn – in his own bed prior to the 2006 NHL Draft, when the Boston Bruins drafted the birthplace heavyweight in the second round, and was still a teenager when he was captain was from Team Canada in the Super Series against Russia. This was the last stop on that eight-game tour.

Best of all, this is where Lucic and his Bruins teammates celebrated, sobbed and drank the Stanley Cup on June 15, 2011.

Thanks to a 4-0 win for the road team in a winner-take-all Game 7, one boy from Vancouver realized a lifelong dream.

The rest of the city was sad.

As the 31-year-old attacker noted after Saturday morning skate, there is still a smashing splatter on the ceiling tiles in the visiting dressing room in Rogers Arena, although the walls are painted – a color scheme so that the National Lacrosse League’s Vancouver Warriors feel at home in their usual excavations – and the floor has since been replaced.

Probably the best.

“I don’t remember too much. It was all a crazy whirlwind,” Lucic grinned. “I just remember that the carpet looked like walking in puddles.”

Flames interim coach Geoff Ward, then assistant to Boston bank staff, can confirm that account.

“Yes, the carpet was very damp, as I recall, after that night,” he said.

Ward prefers to focus on the here-and-now, but the 57-year-old skipper admitted that every visit to Vancouver also serves as a journey through memory.

“That series was a war. So many special memories come back here, “Ward said after Saturday morning skate. “When you enter the dressing room, I think it only reminds you of what was going on in the dressing room before and after the game. I’m sure Looch remembers where he was sitting, who was sitting next to him, what things were spoken.

“Some of the memories of that … I mean, I’ve talked about it before – the last four or five minutes of that hockey game were probably the most special four or five minutes I had as a coach behind a couch. They were really very cool. And so you remember things like that. Every time you come here, it comes to the fore. But of course it doesn’t affect hockey tonight. We’re here to do a job. “

Lucic’s job description has changed a lot since that Stanley Cup-winning campaign.

He was a go-to guy for those Bruins, still in his heyday as one of the leading rulers of the NHL.

On Saturday, number 17 skated in the third row of the Flames. He arrived in Vancouver this season with just four goals so far and received much criticism for not playing a more physical, orneristic brand against another former team in the Battle of Alberta.

Yet there is hope that the know-how of the Lucic Championship can be an asset behind the scenes for a Flames team that has had its share of ups and downs and is currently without a captain due to a hamstring injury.

As Ward pointed out, “If you have players who’ve been there and have experienced it, I think they’ll keep the other guys up.”

That’s exactly what Lucic – the only Stanley Cup winner in the current roster of Calgary – preached when the Flames prepared to try to make a three-game slide at Rogers Arena.

“It only takes one game at a time and doesn’t look at:” OK, we have to win 18 of our last 27 games, “said Lucic.” You talk about that experience – when you get here in a Game 7 situation, you create Don’t worry about anything other than winning just one game. And I think this is the point we are working on right now – we only have to win one game to get ourselves rolling again.

“It is easy to overlook a bit tonight and view the entire road trip and say,” OK, we have to win three out of four “or” It would be great to win four out of four. ” But you can do it unless you win the first, so all your focus and energy has to go in tonight. ”

[email protected]

Twitter.com/WesGilbertson