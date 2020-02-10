Return of the drivers: DB Otha Foster signs a one-year contract with Saskatchwan

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed a one-year contract for Otha Foster for the 2020 season.

Foster returns to the riders after a two-year absence after initially signing with the Greens and Whites in 2016. Foster recently spent time with the B.C. Lions in 2018, where he played 18 games and completed 58 duels, a special teams duel, three sacks and two forced duels. For his efforts, he was named the All-Star of the West Division in 2018.

Foster played four prep games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, with three tackles and a sack. In the fall he returned to Saskatchewan and played three games for the Riders, in which he completed eleven defensive duels. He had an outstanding year with a strong linebacker in 2016, creating 71 defensive tackles, two special team tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumbling.

Before joining the Riders for the first time, Foster spent two seasons in Edmonton and won a Gray Cup in 2015. The 31-year-old played 33 games as Eskimo and recorded 102 defensive duels, seven special teams three duels and two interceptions, two touchdowns and two forced fiddles.

Foster could fill the SAM linebacker void that Derrick Moncrief left when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.