RetroPie offers a slice of summer fun

RetroPie is a gaming chameleon that can emulate an arcade machine as well as dozens of different game consoles; from the Nintendo entertainment system to PlayStation 2. If that's not enough to keep you entertained, it can also mimic an Apple II, ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, a DOS box, and many more.

You can install RetroPie software on a modern Windows or Linux PC, but if you're ready to take it to the next level, you can also run it on a tiny Raspberry Pi 3 computer for $ 50 (it isn’t not yet officially supported on the new Raspberry Pi 4). This stripped down computer is the perfect starting block for a wide range of big summer tech projects, from a remote controlled robot robot to a classic arcade machine.

Then you need the game files, called ROMs, but the catch is that most games are copyrighted and not available for free. Archive.org is a good starting point in your research.

Your DIY game machine can be as simple or as complicated as you want. You can start by simply plugging in a USB console style controller and plugging the Raspberry Pi into your TV's HDMI port, or you can do it all and build a six foot arcade cabinet with a display, speakers , arcade style joysticks and even a slot for pumping coins.

The best gaming machine for your home will likely be somewhere in between, especially if those you live with aren't interested in the idea of ​​a heavy vertical cabinet hiding in the corner.

One option is to buy a retro vertical cabinet that is three-quarters smaller, like an arcade1up, tear off its guts and give it a RetroPie overhaul. Unlike a full-size wardrobe, they are compact enough to move around the house.

Alternatively, converting a coffee table into a cocktail arcade machine might be more affordable and offer a reasonable compromise, as it can live discreetly in the living room rather than hidden in the guest bedroom.

Building an arcade table is easier than you think (with confidence and with the right equipment).

The Ikea $ 40 Lack Coffee Table makes a good base, thanks to the shelf under the table top, although you need to hone your carpentry skills.

Use a jigsaw to carefully cut a hole in the top of the table so you can place an LCD monitor on it, balancing it on one leg that rests on the shelf below. The Raspberry Pi can also live on the shelf, with speakers.

Then connect two USB consoles or arcade style controllers or, for bonus points, create your own controller cases from scratch. The controllers can also be hidden out of sight on the coffee table shelf when not in use.

For the final touch, get a sheet of tinted glass cut to measure, to sit on top so you can always have a drink on the coffee table. Throw a cloth over the top when your friends come over for a Christmas drink and they'll never realize that you've turned your living room into a video game room before it's time to start your game.

Adam Turner is an award-winning Australian technology journalist and co-host of the weekly Vertical Hold: Behind The Tech News podcast.

