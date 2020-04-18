Retired NHS medical officer, 57, who returned to the front lines died of coronavirus just four days after his father died

6

An NHS medical officer who returned to the front lines died of the corona virus just days after his father died.

Andrew Treble, 57, died on Wednesday at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, where he has worked for nearly 40 years.

⚠️ Read us coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

6

Andrew Treble and his daughter, Emily, who have paid tribute to heroic workers Credit: JustGiving / Andrew Treble

6

Andrew Treble heroically works at the forefront to help combat coronavirus Credit: Facebook

Treble, who worked as an operating theater assistant, died four days after his 85-year-old father died.

He had stayed in a nursing home but went to the hospital after suffering a fall.

He died at Shrewsbury Hospital last weekend.

Family members say losing Andrew and Tony in such a short time is “terrible”.

6

Andrew is survived by a 17-year-old daughter, Emily, and four sisters.

Paying tribute to one of his sisters, Maria, 54, said his brother would “always put others first.”

He said: “He posted a photo on Facebook about him in his PPE, and said ‘This is what I have to do now.’ We all joke about it with my dad, because my dad got bad.

“They tried everything. (Andy) used a ventilator for several days and we thought he was getting better, but in the end he suffered a massive organ failure and we lost him (Wednesday) at lunch time.

“We were devastated by his defeat but want to thank the Critical Care team who did their best for Andy and above all there was for him at the end.

“We will forever thank them.

“Andy really likes working at Maelor, his colleagues are other families.

“He has a very good nature and always puts others first. He always laughs and smiles, he’s a good man.”

Join our George Cross campaign for NHS staff

SUN readers today are urged to sign the petition calling on our NHS staff to be awarded George Cross.

Yesterday, we supported a proposal by Lord Ashcroft to honor our health heroes with brave courage given for acts of courage that did not occur in battle.

A spokesman for No10 said: “The NHS is doing a fantastic job and the country will want to find a way to thank us when we have defeated this virus.”

SAS hero Andy McNab added: “The George Cross award will show emotional appreciation.”

We ask readers to sign the petition online at thesun.co.uk/georgecrossfornhs.

Mr. Treble is one of more than 50 frontline workers who lost their lives while battling the corona virus.

Doctors, nurses and key workers have died after catching killer insects, many of them coming out of retirement to help.

It is understood that Treble has retired in 2016, but has returned to part-time at Maelor and has recently increased his time to help fight the corona virus.

His 17-year-old daughter, Emily, said: “He’s a very good man, I’m proud to call him my father.

“He helped me a lot and he was always there for me.

“He always comforts me by watching Laurel and Hardy together. He is very good, very loving and he will be missed forever.”

Andrew also left his three other sisters, Caroline, Pauline, and Linda.

David Bevan, Theater Manager at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, described him as a “well-loved colleague” whose death “had left a hole in his theater family”.

He added: “Andy is a member of our team who works hard, is caring and loving with an extraordinary sense of humor that touches us all.”

His family and colleagues have paid tribute to “heroes”, and created a fundraising yard to help pay for funeral expenses.

A friend wrote: “(He) is the most kindhearted soul, putting everyone above himself. He volunteered to come out of retirement to help during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Unfortunately, he was infected with a virus and sadly lost his life.”

6

Imran Devji, Managing Director of Wrexham Maelor Hospital, added: “On behalf of the staff at the hospital, and throughout the wider Health Council, I want to express our sincere condolences to Andy’s family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Andy is a valuable member of the team and is well-liked among his colleagues.

“We are very sad over the death of a beloved staff member. He will really be missed by all of us.”

Another brokenhearted friend left a message of condolence, writing: “Andrew is a hero who returns to work after retiring.

“How sad he caught this after doing something selfless. Life can be cruel.”

6

The 57-year-old man tragically caught the virus and died at the hospital Credit: Facebook

Give now to The Sun’s NHS appeal

Four million NHR BRITAIN staff are at the forefront in the battle against the corona virus.

But while they help save lives, who is there to help them?

The Sun has launched a call to collect £ 1 MILLION for NHS workers.

Who Cares Appeals Winning aims to get vital support for staff when needed.

We have collaborated with NHS Charities Together on their Co-19 Appeals who are urging to ensure that the money reaches those who need it.

The sun is donating £ 50,000 and we want YOU to help us raise one million pounds, to help THEM.

No matter how small you can set aside, please donate today here

www.thesun.co.uk/whocareswinsappeal

CRISIS CORONAVIRUS – STAY AT KNOW

Don’t miss the latest news and figures – and important advice for you and your family.

To receive The Sun’s Coronavirus newsletter in your inbox every tea time, register here.

To follow us on Facebook, just ‘Like’ our Coronavirus page.

Get the best-selling newspaper in the UK delivered to your smartphone or tablet every day – find out more.

A ruined colleague posted on Facebook: “He is not just our colleague, he is our family, our Wrexham theater family will never be the same. Rest in peace Treb you legend!

“Wrexham begs us to be proud and remember our colleague Andrew Treble tomorrow instead of applauding the NHS, applauding him – a true NHS hero.

“He will never be forgotten by those who know him, let’s do this for him.”

Earlier this week we told how a pregnant nurse died of coronavirus five days after her baby was rescued by an emergency cesarean section.

Mary Agyapong, 28, who “dedicated her life to the NHS”, was taken to hospital last Tuesday showing signs of a killer disease and was later tested positive for Covid-19.

That happened when the number of British deaths yesterday rose 847, bringing the total to 14,576.

At least 50 NHS staff, nursing home workers, hospital employees, and other health workers, have died so far in the coronavirus crisis.

They included Dr Peter Tun, 62, a neurorehabilitation specialist at Royal Berkshire Hospital for more than 20 years.

Cheryl Williams, a housemaid in the elderly patient ward at North Middlesex University Hospital in Edmonton, North London, also died after contracting Covid-19. Coworkers call him “irreplaceable”.

And a mother Linnette Cruz, 51 – a dental nurse in Swansea – died after battling a coronavirus for a month in hospital.

A heartbreaking video shows the nursing home staff reading family farewells for hours before she died of the corona virus