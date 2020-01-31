Retail, residential real estate in the spotlight of the reporting season

In a customer release, Morgan Stanley’s real estate investment trust analyst forecast headwind for the Scentre Group, the owner and manager of the Westfield shopping center empire in Australia and New Zealand.

Mr. Chan and Ms. Berry say that Scentre has experienced structural headwinds due to consumer habits, slowing operational growth and possibly a longer period of modest spread per security (DPS).

“We are struggling to find a trigger for a turnaround in the share price. But the buyback, the yield and the low interest rates may offer some protection against serious downward movements,” says a new research note.

To be fair, Scentre and his Vicinity colleagues hold a large market share and have actively compensated for the closure of stores and weak sales through a number of internet proofing initiatives such as larger food halls, more cinemas, beauty salons and service tenants such as banks.

In early 2019, retail operations came to a standstill, and both institutional and corporate groups resisted the sale.

Steven Lerche, retail director of Savills Australia

One of the most important measures for retail tenants is the leasing margin or the rental reduction that the landlords need to offer tenants with renewal contracts or to gain replacement tenants.

Most major rental companies have found that these spreads have been in negative territory for several years, which can negatively impact overall earnings growth.

Another feature of the retail sector was asset sales, which has also slowed.

Steven Lerche, National Director, Retail Investments at Savills Australia, said retail transaction activity came to a halt in early 2019 as both institutional and corporate groups hesitated to sell.

“This momentum hasn’t really changed over the year and the deal flow could remain sluggish in 2020,” said Lerche

“Many of the larger assets available for sale could not be processed due to retail disruptions, overseas noise, and fewer buyers in the market. In contrast, the smaller market segment, freestanding retail investments and neighborhood shopping centers were sectors in high demand , fueled by the low interest rate environment. “

Mr Lerche said innovation would continue to create retail uncertainty and it would be counter-cyclical buyers who would benefit from those groups who want to drop out of the trade.

“Shopping center performance depends on individual characteristics and location, and it is Metro retail properties that will continue to arouse investor interest due to their long-term potential for mixed use,” he said.

For the housing companies Stockland and Mirvac, however, an optimistic assessment of the sector is expected. The two are also running large-scale affordability projects, with Mirvac strengthening its engagement in the rental property sector.

In the latest study by ANZ Research, property prices are expected to rise solidly in 2020.

“We have revised our forecasts and are now assuming that prices will increase by around 8 percent nationwide by 2020,” say the researchers.

Carolyn Cummins is a commercial property editor at The Sydney Morning Herald.

