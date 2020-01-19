The biggest show on ice is back on TV to start the new decade.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield introduced the Dancing on Ice 2020 attendees to the fans during the televised kick-off show … with a little help from Gemma Collins, the 2018 favorite.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news straight to your inbox

Sign up to receive email newsletters about television and entertainment from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time. For more information about how we store your personal information, please see our privacy policy.

With the new celebrity skaters comes a new celebrity judge in the form of John Barrowman, who criticizes the famous recruits together with Ashley Banjo and the chief judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Join us every week and see who tops the leaderboard – and who’s out of Dancing on Ice.

Week three Dancing on Ice leaderboard



Lisa George and Tom Naylor (7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28.0) Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou (6 + 6 + 6.5 + 6.5 = 25.0) Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt (5.5+ 5.5+ 5.5+ 5.5 = 22.0) Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield (5.5 + 5.5 + 5 + 5 = 21.0)

Week two Dancing on Ice leaderboard



Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty (7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28.0) Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman (6 + 6 + 6.5 + 7 = 25.5) Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou (5.5 + 5.5 + 5.5 + 5.5 = 22.o.) Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield (5.5 + 5 + 5 + 5.5 = 21.0) Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt (4.5 + 4.5 + 4.5 + 5 = 18.5) Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield (5 + 4.5 + 4.5 + 4 = 18.0)

Week one Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer (7 + 6.5 + 7 + 7 = 27.5) Lisa George and Tom Naylor (6 + 6.5 + 7 + 7 = 26.5) H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers (6.5 + 6.5 + 6 + 6 = 25) Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards (5.5 + 5.5 + 6 + 5.5 = 22.5) Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman (5.5 + 5 + 5.5 + 5.5 = 21.5) Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki (3.5 + 3.5 + 3.5 + 3 = 13.5)

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sundays