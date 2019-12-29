Restoration of historic trains placed at the Ogden Union station

Loading...

OGDEN – A 138-year-old historic locomotive is in pieces at Union Station, sent to limbo after a local restoration effort was frozen.

Volunteers of the Golden Spike chapter of the Historical Society of Railways and Locomotives have worked since 1992 at the Union Station train shop to thoroughly renovate locomotive No. 223 of Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad until Ogden officials blocked them early of this year.

The components are sealed in the store, except for the rust-covered boiler, which is open to the elements on a nearby platform at the rear of the historic tank.

Everyone involved has an opinion on what should be done with the 1881 locomotive, which is owned by the state through its Utah State History Division.

The city asked the Golden Spike group to suspend their work while officials reviewed the property situation and examined safety and liability concerns related to volunteers working on the locomotive.

City officials at the time said they wanted the state to transfer the title to Ogden, where the train has been for more than 25 years. But that did not happen, and now the state is considering moving the locomotive to a new state history museum that is being planned in Salt Lake City.

The state proposal is in its early stages, said Kevin Fayles, deputy director of the state division, earlier this month.

"The division reserves the property until the new building plans are finalized," Fayles said of 223. "We are waiting to see if this new building is going to happen or not and how it will be designed."

A sign outside Union Station describes the restoration efforts of locomotive No. 223 of Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad outside Union Station in Ogden on December 10.

Ben Dorger, standard examiner

With the museum project, much remains to be decided by "the factual powers," Fayles said, referring to the governor's office, the Legislature and several interested institutions.

"I really don't think we have an answer for a year or two," Fayles said.

While that is developing, nobody is working on the locomotive, which dislikes volunteers who progressed slowly but steadily on it.

Steve Jones, president of the Golden Spike chapter, said his group has not given up its overall goal of seeing the locomotive reset, even if someone else does.

The group plans to donate its tools and equipment to any other historical preservation association that can use them.

"We will probably become more of a" Friends of 223 "organization instead of the people with the real keys," Jones said.

"One of the things we are trying to achieve is to raise awareness of the historical importance of 223," he said. "Restoring it to the operation is much more than a problem in an Ogden city, or even the state of Utah."

The 223 is the last C-16 locomotive in Denver and Rio Grande that Grant Locomotive Works built that has the potential to work again, Jones said.

"It is in the National Historical Registry and deserves to be attended in a way that reflects its historical importance," he added.

To that end, the chapter discussed 223 with Colorado-based Summits and Toltec Scenic Railroad, which sent a letter of intent to Utah state officials describing a plan to restore the fully operational locomotive.

Under that plan, the locomotive could be restored within two years and then run 64 miles from the original Denver and Rio Grande track, much more important than finishing a static exhibit in a museum.

"That is the historical location where 223 really worked," Jones said.

Fayles acknowledged that the state received the Cumbres and Tolteca proposal, but said that any consideration in this regard would follow the decisions made on the plan of the Utah museum.

Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city appreciates the contributions of the Jones group and still hopes they can be restored 223.

"We would love to have you stay in Ogden, or at least in Utah, so that people here can enjoy it," Caldwell said.

The mayor acknowledged that local volunteers were "frustrated" by being left out of the project.

But, Caldwell said, "the last thing someone wants is something like solvents not being handled properly and burning the building."