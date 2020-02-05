RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: Mama Roma

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Right across from Upshur County’s courthouse on Buckhannon’s main street, Mama Roma has quickly become a local favorite.

Since owner Nauana Vargas and her family went on vacation in North Central West Virginia a few years ago, they have fallen in love with the city of Buckhannon, which led them to take over Mama Roma in October 2019.

“We fall in love with the city, it’s a small town, very nice people. It is very calm and quiet to raise children and the people here are just great. We fall in love with the city itself and then we are here”, said Vargas.

Mama Roma offers a variety of different dishes, from traditional dishes like spaghetti and meatballs to local favorites like pepperoni rolls.

Guests have a wide choice to satisfy their appetite.

“The starter that goes out a lot is bruschetta and they like the hot antipasti,” said Vargas. “Calzone, pepperoni rolls, spaghetti and meatballs, and our garlic rolls are pretty good too.”

Unlike national chains, downtown Buckhannon is known for its wide range of locally owned restaurants. Vargas and her family are proud that their restaurant can be a place where people can feel like part of the family.

“It’s just about community, it’s just about bringing people together, and I want them to feel the way they feel at home here,” said Vargas.

You can find Mama Roma at 41 West Main Street in Buckhannon.