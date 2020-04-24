“Ressess” voice actor Jason Davis has died from “fentanyl effects”, says Coroner

Ressess voice actor Jason Davis, who died earlier this year, died of “fentanyl exposure,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On February 16, Davis died at his home.

Davis, the grandson of Marvin Davis, the late director of Fox Studios, and philanthropist Barbara Davis, is best known as the voice of Mickey Bloomberg in the Disney animated series Ressess. As a children’s actor, he appeared in a number of other TV series, such as “Rosanna” and “7th Heaven”.

His mother, Nancy Davis, confirmed in a statement in February that her son had died.

“Jason has a real golden heart with a passion for life. He was such a caring person for anyone. He loved his friends and his family above all else, ”he said at the time.

Davis struggled a lot with drugs in 2010, appearing in VH1’s “Famous Encounter with Dr. Drew.” In early 2018, she and her mother will form the nonprofit charity Cure Addiction Now (CAN), which will fund research to find a cure. stops the cycle of drug use and abuse and helps addicts stay clean and alert.