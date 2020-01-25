Response to the corona virus and a lease contract; In the news for January 23 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The city of Wuhan, China, has eliminated outbound flights and trains as it fights the spread of the new virus that has made hundreds of people sick and killed 17.

An official state-run news agency says the city has also asked people not to leave without specific reasons.

No cases have been reported in Canada, but public health officials say they would not be surprised if the virus ends up here – or has already done so.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, says the virus comes from the same family that can cause the common cold and caused the outbreak of SARS about 17 years ago, killing at least 774 people worldwide, including 44 in Canada.

VANCOUVER – Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are ready to respond to Crown arguments today as the first phase of a rendition hearing for the Huawei executive comes to an end.

The British Supreme Court of Columbia this week has focused on the legal test of double crime, or that the behavior that Meng is accused of is also a crime in Canada.

The United States has accused Meng of fraud for allegations she had lied to HSBC about Huawei’s relationship with an Iranian-based subsidiary, which runs the risk of violating US sanctions.

Her arrest at Vancouver Airport in December 2018 led to a diplomatic turmoil in which Beijing detained two Canadians and limited some imports in movements that are generally regarded as retaliation.

The defense has argued that the accusations in Canada are not punishable because the country has no sanctions against Iran, but the crown says that Meng’s alleged lies endanger the bank financially anyway.

If Justice Heather Holmes rules double criminality, the hearing goes on to a second phase in June, but if she finds the legal test is not met, Meng can leave Canada

WASHINGTON – US House Democrats prosecuting President Donald Trump’s accusation process are preparing for a second day of arguments.

Democrats who claim that Trump has involved a “corrupt plan” involving Ukraine are not only trying to capture troubled senators, but also an American audience deeply divided by Trump’s actions.

Prosecutors rely on the same loops of video-recorded testimony after Trump’s allies blocked new witnesses in the senate-controlled senate.

Due to the repetition and the long hours in the back-to-back days of the procedure, some senators have yawning, stretching and polar bears.

Each party has 24 hours in three days to defend his case. Trump’s defense team is eager to get their turn and is likely to start Saturday.

SYDNEY – Three American crew members died today when a C-130 Hercules air water tanker crashed during forest firefighting in Southeast Australia, officials said.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the deaths from accidents in the state’s Snowy Monaro region, while Australia is trying to handle an unprecedented burning season that has left a major swath of destruction.

Coulson Aviation in the US state of Oregon said in a statement that one of his Lockheed large air tankers was lost after he left Richmond in New South Wales with a retardant for a fire commission. It said the accident was “extensive,” but it had few other details.

“The only thing I have from the field reports is that the plane crashed, crashed and there was a big fireball attached to it,” said Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

He said that all three were American residents on board.

The tragedy brings the death toll from the outbursts to at least 31 since September. The fires have also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and destroyed more than 10.4 million hectares.

Also today Canberra Airport was temporarily closed due to forest fires in the area, and residents south of the city were told to seek shelter. The airport reopened after a few hours with Qantas operating limited services, but Virgin and Singapore Airlines canceled flights for the rest of the day.

VANCOUVER – A Vancouver actor says she has been misled to keep a protest sign out of court where the extradition hearing of Huawei director Meng Wanzhou is underway.

Thirty-two-year-old Julia Hackstaff says an acquaintance approached her on Facebook and offered $ 100 for a two-hour acting job.

Hackstaff says she arrived Monday morning at the specified address and was then sent to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, where she was told to keep a sign in support of Meng.

She says she thought it was a badly organized production until a reporter started asking her pointy questions and she realized she wasn’t dealing with another actor.

It is unclear who was behind the protest-for-rent.

Benjamin Howes, a spokesperson for Huawei’s international media department, said in an email that the company had no involvement with demonstrators or supporters outside the courthouse.

KELOWNA, B.C. – An employee who has twice dumped thousands of liters of wine down a drain at a winery cannot expect him to return to work according to a labor arbitration ruling.

Brent Crozier claimed in a complaint that his treatment was too strict when he was released from his position as senior cellaran at Mission Hill Winery in December 2018.

Crozier was fired after a spill weeks earlier in which about 6,000 liters of Estate Sauvignon Blanc, valued at an estimated $ 160,000, was seen, was accidentally pumped down a drain after the cellarman had not properly connected a hose between tanks.

Crozier testified that the spill took place during a busy production period, but arbitrator Nicholas Glass says that Crozier had only one task that morning and “a simple check would have revealed that wine flows freely through the drain.”

Glas also took into account Crozier’s admission to a greater wine loss in 2017 when 11,000 liters spouted into a drain, also due to poorly connected hoses, but Crozier continued to work after many apologies to management and a promise to be more careful in the future.

An Ontario judge ordered Volkswagen to pay the Canadian government $ 196.5 million for its emissions scandal. What was the name of the Volkswagen Beetle from different Disney films from the 1960s? Bonus: which number was on the front and doors?

Fire devastated much of Regina’s public transport. Thirty-eight buses and trams were destroyed by the fire in the city’s transit barns.

TORONTO – At the age of 90, Oscar-winning Canadian actor Christopher Plummer still comes into its own in some ways.

The star of “The Sound of Music” sparked fans on social media when he became a nonagenarian on December 13 and a category about “Jeopardy!” Earlier this month. Used to be.

And he makes a splash in a steady stream of projects, including Oscar-nominated murder mystery “Knives Out” and his new Vietnam war-focused movie “The Last Full Measure,” which will open in Canada on Friday.

He says he is still doing top work, still discovering new things about his profession and still feeling jitters at the set and moments of “panic” about his career.

“The more mature you get – and I don’t think you can get older than 90 – the more scripts improve and the more you learn about your subject in one way or another,” says Plummer.

“I feel very happy and happy that I have recently received very good, well-written scripts.”

TORONTO – The CBC changes the four-host format of its flagship news cast “The National” in response to feedback from viewers.

The public broadcaster says that Adrienne Arsenault and Andrew Chang are now the two main hosts from Monday to Thursday.

Ian Hanomansing will host on Friday and Sunday, and Rosemary Barton will take a new position as the main political correspondent of CBC News.

Barton works on all platforms, appears on “The National” to report on major political stories and continues to host the “CBC News: At Issue” panel.

Arsenault, Chang, Hanomansing and Barton were announced as hosts of a renewed edition of “The National” in August 2017, after the retirement of the old anchor Peter Mansbridge.

Know your news answer …

Herbie. The 1963 Beetle debuted in the movie “The Love Bug” in 1968. Herbie was No. 53.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

The Canadian press