Renowned and reliable journalist Stephen McGowan currently in Dubai has refuted the online claims that potential Celtic signing Ismaila Soro was there ready to sign for Celtic.

Online claims had a photo of Ismaila yesterday and football agent Dudu Dahan posing in a sunny climate. However, as we said then, there was no confirmation of where and even when the photo was taken. It turned out that the image is not of the two in Dubai.

Moreover, according to Transfermarkt, the Soro agent is NOT Dudu and Dimitri Celuk instead. That does not mean that Duhan cannot be involved in any day, given his relationship with the club, the manager and the Israeli competition.

But for now, Soro is not in Dubai with Celtic.

Not true, he’s in Dubai.

– stephen.mcgowan (@mcgowan_stephen) January 9, 2020

Neil Lennon hoped to have a few bhoys in before the end of the training camp in Dubai – there is still time, but they are getting close.

The team will be in action again this Saturday against Partick Thistle – perhaps there will be a new face in the team by then.