The growing group of residents of Ottawa aged 55 and over wants the city to be a merciful and friendly place for older people.

They want support for health care providers and information on preventive health care in areas such as brain health and physical activity, says the new Ottawa Public Health plan for the city’s aging population.

And respect too. Older adults say they want to feel heard and appreciated.

In 2018, 28 percent of Ottawa residents were 55 and older. In 15 years, one in three is 55 or older. In 2018, two percent of the city’s population was older than 85 years. It will be four percent by 2035.

OPH’s update of its aging strategy, Aging Well Plan 2020-2022, would be presented on the Ottawa Board of Health on Monday. The plan is the first proposed aging strategy of Ottawa Public Health since 2012. This strategy focused on fall prevention.

Older adults are interested in developing and maintaining optimal physical, mental and social well-being, according to the report on the Aging Well Plan. Priorities were developed in consultation with 1,700 elderly people, including French-speaking, rural, ethnocultural, indigenous, isolated and LGBTQ + residents.

The four points of the proposed strategy include:

• An age-friendly city. Older people said they want to stay connected to people who are important to them, stay healthy and active, even in old age and have appropriate support for those who can no longer care for themselves. The built and social environment can help older people to live healthier lives by making healthy choices easier, according to the strategy.

• Aging without age. The strategy will continue to involve older adults and ensure that their voices are heard and appreciated, OPH said. According to the strategy, the health unit will try to better understand their interests, needs and problems and “work towards a community in which older adults and their caregivers are respected, admitted and empowered.”

• Supports for caregivers. Older adults and their caregivers have difficulty navigating the health care system and, according to the report, wait too long for care. OPH said it recognizes that the health system can be difficult to navigate and will apply a “caregiver lens” to the information and resources it develops.

• Better access to information, public health programs and services. Older adults said they want programs for all segments of the aging population, including rural and non-English-speaking residents. The consultations have shown that there is a need for services and information about physical activity, brain health and more support for caregivers.

The strategy is to respond to similar strategies at federal, provincial and local level, including the older adult plan of Ottawa, which included curb sorting to eliminate tripping hazards, installing automatic door openers, ramps and handles for city facilities and adjusting of intersection and signal times at 53 busy intersections between his performances.