The Pittsburgh Penguins earned two points with an emphasis on earned in a 3-2 OT win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at the Bell Center. The Penguins were not always clean and certainly had some implementation problems with the Montreal structure, but goalkeeper Matt Murray submitted one of his best performances of the season and the Penguins grinders added the attack for a much needed victory.

It was Penguins’ first win since All-Star Jake Guentzel was lost for the season due to shoulder operations on Tuesday morning. The Penguins have only scored four regulatory goals in the last two games, but won three of the possible four points.

Dominik Kahun changed the top line of the Penguins when he replaced Alex Galchenyuk with Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin. The line created many of the penguins 14 third period scored opportunities and tilted the ice. The line also scored the tying goal in the third period.

The resilience is phenomenal in this group. It starts with our leadership, “Brandon Tanev said.

Handicaps, given the penguins; they play without two-thirds of their top line and two of their four top defenders, the attack now seems to be a premium for the Penguins. More in particular, the finishing power is scarce.

“We are one shot away from the tying goal. It can take 15 minutes to get it, 18 minutes to get it, 5 minutes to get it,” said head coach Mike Sullivan, who told his team during the second break. “We must continue to play the game that brings us success.”

The penguins leaned on goalkeeper Matt Murray and for the first time in maybe two months he gave the penguins what they needed (more on the report). Murray’s last very good start was in early November. He denied more than a handful of opportunities on Saturday night and Arturi Lehkonen could have had five goals instead of just two.

“It wasn’t nice, but that’s one of those road wins, you just do what you need,” said Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray, who saved 26 times in the win.

For those interested in the data-driven stories, the Penguins had eight scoring opportunities in each of the first and second periods, but simply had the slick goal of Zach Aston-Reese to show. The Penguins had 14 scoring opportunities in the third period and needed Bryan Rust’s target in the middle of the period to force overtime.

Penguins’ ground line was very good at creating those sales and opportunities. Another rule was a barrel full of giveaways and takeaway meals, and a few defenders had a few moments that probably caused the lead role of head coach Mike Sullivan.

The Tactical Breakdown and Report Card:

