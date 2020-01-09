Residents sue putrid-smelling gelatin plant

Loading...

Dozens of Peabody residents are filing a class action suit against a gelatin plant, claiming that the company has failed to prevent putrid odors from spreading in the surrounding neighborhood.

Workers at the Rousselot factory boil the raw pork and cow remains and turn them into gelatin for pharmaceuticals, food and other products.

The factory is surrounded by a park, a police station, a college and the homes of thousands of residents.

Neighbors said that the smell from Rousselot is similar to sulfur or a very strong smell of gas.

“It hits you in the sinus, and you go,” Oh man! “” Said David Farley, who claims he changes his dog walking route when the smell is particularly bad.

The description of a woman, in particular, was much worse.

“It smells like burnt skin or a morgue, and it’s bad to the point where you gag,” said Nanette Gardner. “In summer, we can’t even sit on the back deck.”

The prosecution claims that Rousselot failed to mitigate odors from both the plant and its on-site wastewater treatment facilities.

According to the trial, more than 100 complaints were filed with the city, which held several meetings to listen to residents’ concerns.

“To be honest with you, I think the place should be closed until they do something, until they stop doing what they do,” said Gardner.

Rousselot sent the following statement to WCVB after the broadcast of this report on television:

“Rousselot appreciates his relationship with the Peabody community, strives to be a good neighbor and takes his regulatory responsibilities seriously. To ensure that he complies with his regulatory permits and his mission of being a good steward environmental, Rousselot works with state and local regulatory bodies. ” including the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Peabody.

“In recent years, Rousselot has also made numerous modifications to its Peabody facilities, including projects specific to the quality of air emissions. Although Rousselot does not discuss the details of litigation, it is important to understand that Rousselot denies the allegations contained in the complaint, filed in Essex County and will take all necessary steps to defend itself and protect its reputation in the community. “

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection investigates complaints.