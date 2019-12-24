Loading...

Residents displaced after a fire swept through the house in East Boston

Updated: 5:28 AM EST December 24, 2019

Four residents were displaced when the fire swept through a multi-family home in East Boston on Monday night. Firefighters were called at 11:25 p.m. to 296 Princeton St., where teams found fire from the basement to the upper floor. Residents were evacuated safely. A fireman suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Four residents were displaced when the fire swept through a multi-family home in East Boston on Monday night.

Firefighters were called at 11:25 p.m. at 296 Princeton St., where crews found fire from the basement to the upper floor.

Residents were evacuated safely.

A fireman suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

.