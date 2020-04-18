Resident Evil Resistance Provides Antagonist Nicholai Ginovaef as Playable Character Next Month

Capcom has revealed that the antagonist powering Resident Evil 3, Nicholai Ginovaef will be signing up for Resident Evil Resistance in the thirty day period of Might.

Jill Valentine has joined the survivor ranks in Resistance! With her trusty Samurai Edge and dodge, she’ll absolutely set a dent in any Mastermind’s do the job.

Regrettably for Jill, Nicholai Ginovaef will take a seat in the Mastermind throne in a upcoming title update… pic.twitter.com/eyodaGHNVJ

— Resident Evil (@RE_Online games) April 17, 2020

Resident Evil Resistances’ DLC road map has unveiled and has started to take form as Jill Valentine has joined the match right now. In addition to that news, it was revealed that the thirty day period of Might will also characteristic a new character and it has been detailed that is will be Nicholai Ginovaef.

The highway map demonstrates that new content material is also slated for the thirty day period of June, even so at the time of composing there is not any confirmation of what it can be. Maybe a new map is in the pipeline? Of system, that is just speculation, but it can be a excellent guess and the street map depicts the month of June is “under construction”. It’s possible that is pointing to a even larger expose than a character.

Resident Evil Resistance is an asymmetrical multiplayer title where four gamers square off from just one monster. The activity will launch together with Resident Evil 3 this Friday and just in time, Sony introduced strategies for surviving this nightmare on the PS Site. To read additional about it, you can do so right here.

Source: Resident Evil Twitter