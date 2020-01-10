Resident Evil 3 will not have a mercenary mode

Loading...

Capcom has dedicated special treatment to its Resident Evil franchise. With Resident Evil 7 returning to its survival horror roots, the development studio decided to bring back the franchise classics by reissuing the previous titles. With both Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 out of the way, Resident Evil 3 is the next big incoming remake.

Resident Evil 2 was released in early 2019 and was a huge success. Fans had to return and deal with a new updated version of the Resident Evil 2 storyline. Because the third episode takes place during the same events as Resident Evil 2, both novices and seasoned players are eager to get the next episode. For newbies, the title may not be known to include a mercenary mini-game. Essentially, this game mode puts players in a game mode to eliminate as many enemies as possible without being killed.

It has been confirmed that this game mode is not included in the game. We are unsure of the reasons for Capcom’s decision to remove game mode. However, Resident Evil 3 may well include the new multiplayer Resistance. There may be a different requirement than Mercenaries, but the cooperative game mode could prove a worthy addition to the overall game.

This isn’t the only big change until the Resident Evil 3 video game remake. It was also reported that there would be some storyline changes to the campaign. Instead of having multiple endings, there would only be one extension and certain supporting characters would be expanded in the remake. For now, we have to wait and see whether these changes will help or hurt the game, as Resident Evil 3 will not be released until April 3, 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

