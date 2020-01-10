Resident Evil 3 Remake will not contain multiple endings

Loading...

When it comes to Capcom, the development studio has been killing it recently with its Resident Evil franchise. It all started with Resident Evil 7, which brought the series back to its survival horror roots. However, the studio later released a remake of Resident Evil 2, similar to the original Resident Evil remake. This was a huge success and brought both newcomers and veterans into the video game franchise.

With its success, Capcom has dealt with numerous requests from fans who want a remake for the episode title series Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. It wasn’t long before Capcom unveiled a Resident Evil 3 remake that will be launched later this year. With every remake, you can expect some changes to be made.

Aside from the visual and mechanical improvements, some development studios decide to make some changes to the entire storyline. That is exactly what is happening here in Resident Evil 3. While the original episode had multiple ends, this upcoming remake will only have one that should change the plot a bit. This is not the only change either.

In a publication interview with producer Peter Fabiano, OPM UK found that the Capcom development team actually made some changes to certain characters to expand their background. We still don’t know exactly what that is, of course, but it looks like Capcom has a more rational focus with Resident Evil 3, as it is less about giving players certain choices.

We’ll have to wait and see if these changes will have a drastic impact on the success of video games. However, we don’t have to wait too long for Resident Evil 3 to be released on April 3, 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: power supply