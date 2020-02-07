Resident Evil 3 Remake release date | Plot, trailer, pre-order

It seems not so long ago that Capcom gave us a remake of Resident Evil 2, but we are not far away from a third episode of the remade series in the form of Resident Evil 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about the long-awaited game …

When was Resident Evil 3 Remake released?

Resident Evil 3 Remake was released on Friday, April 3, 2020

On which platforms has Resident Evil 3 Remake been released?

Resident Evil 3 Remake will be available at PC and PS4.

Can I order Resident Evil 3 Remake in advance?

Yes, it is available for pre-order here on Amazon

What is Resident Evil 3 Remake about?

Resident Evil 3 sees a terrible outbreak of the t-virus that destroys everything around it.

The story sees the debut of nemesis, the humanoid bioweapon that became one of the biggest stars of the original series. Armed with high-tech weapons, nemesis will destroy everything that comes its way if it is on S.T.A.R.S. hunts Member Jill Valentine.

The game takes place before, during and in the aftermath of the gripping Resident Evil 2 events and requires combat power and the ability to resolve issues quickly while the final chapter of Racoon City’s collapse appears on the screen.

As with the original game, this is an intense and exciting adventure in which you fight through a zombified city, with unexpected twists on every corner.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here is one of the newest glimpses of the game with Nemesis …

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TN3l5BQ5E4 [/ embed]