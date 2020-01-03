Resident Evil 3 file size revealed

Loading...

Lately, Capcom has been killing him with the Resident Evil franchise. After returning to its roots with Resident Evil 7, the development studio had another mega success with the Resident Evil 2 remake. Fans had been pleading with Capcom hoping they would come back and offer a new version of the Resident sequel. Evil, as well as the way they handled Resident Evil.

In early 2019, we obtained Resident Evil 2 and it was not long after we obtained the revelation of Resident Evil 3, a new version of the next installment. As the game franchise is likely to get a lot of sales only from veteran fans, there are likely to be quite a few players experiencing the game for the first time.

For those of you who did not play Resident Evil 3 when it was released on the original PlayStation, the game takes place during the same events as Resident Evil 2. This time, they will take the role of Jill Valentine, a former STAR member who is trapped in Raccoon City after being infested with zombies. You will have to explore, gather items and use them carefully.

While the game is scheduled to launch on April 3, 2020, we have an idea of ​​how large the file size will be. According to the Microsoft store, Resident Evil 3 will have 43.01 GB. This download will be in two parts, the campaign along with the Resistance multiplayer game mode. As mentioned, Resident Evil 3 will be released on April 3, 2020 for the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms.

Source: Microsoft