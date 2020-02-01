Researchers say that man Amish, the Mennonite community, has focused on a $ 60 million Ponzi settlement

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – The 68-year-old owner of a Pennsylvania creamery was accused of conspiracy, securities and wire fraud following the investigation of a Ponzi scheme allegedly targeting Mennonite and Amish community members and getting them out of the way. around $ 60 million.

Philip Riehl, from Berks County, was accused of fraudulent solicitation of tens of millions of dollars in investments from his accounting clients and others in a fake investment program he carried out, according to the office of American lawyer William M. McSwain, who announced the charges.

Riehl then transferred the money to Trickling Springs Creamery, LLC., A creamery based in Chambersburg in which he had a majority stake. He also fraudulently requested direct investments in the creamery, causing material misrepresentations about the safety and security of the investments in his program, and about the performance of the program, “as well as misrepresentations and omissions about the business and financial condition of the creamery, “said McSwain.

The conspiracy “is one of the largest Pennsylvania-based alleged Ponzi schemes in history,” McSwain said.

Officials with Trickling Springs Creamery announced that they would cease their activities in September 2019 and filed for bankruptcy in December 2019, McSwain said.

The allegations are what are sometimes referred to as “affinity fraud,” usually involving investment scams that fall prey to members of identifiable groups, such as religious or ethnic communities, McSwain said. This type of scam “exploits the trust and friendship that exists in groups of people who share common interests or beliefs,” he said.

Most victims in Riehl’s alleged plan were members of the Mennonite or Amish communities, researchers claim.

“(They) wanted a secure investment, carried out within their community, and in a manner consistent with their religious principles,” Riehl said.

Riehl is a Mennonite, researchers said.

“These investors were looking for honesty and integrity when deciding where and with whom to invest their money,” said McSwain. “According to the information, Riehl presented himself as a trusted member of their religious community, only to betray that trust from tens of millions of dollars. It is no more than normal for members of a close-knit community to care for each other, but Riehl did not care about anyone but himself. “

If convicted, Riehl is confronted with a maximum possible prison sentence of 45 years in prison, a fine of $ 5,500,000, a three-year period of controlled release, confiscation and compulsory restitution.

