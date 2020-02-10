Researchers say that expanding Massachusetts stores that sell beer will make wine more violent

A handful of public health researchers testified on Monday that an initiative petition that the number of stores that can sell beer and wine could lead to an increase in violent crimes in Massachusett. The Consumer Protection and Professional Licensing Committee held a hearing on the legislative version (H 4303) of the polling paper initiative which, as described in the official summary of the Attorney General, “would create a permit that would allow food shops to sell wine and beer for consumption outside the establishment, gradually increasing the limit on the number of permits and then eliminating for the sale of alcoholic beverages consumed outside the premises that a retailer could own or control. “In fact, the proposal would allow more food stores – think of Cumberland Farms, Targets or Wal-Marts that sell groceries and other similar stores – sell beer and wine. By law, companies in the grocery store can hold up to nine alcohol licenses for alcohol from the beginning of this year. The proposal would also require alcohol shops to take specific age verification measures and make changes to staff and funding at the Commission for alcoholic beverages control. David Jernigan, a professor who studies the relationship between alcohol policy and public health at the University of Boston, said the proposal “is fundamentally about public safety.” “There is a close link between the number and concentration of alcohol and violent crime. CDC estimates that about 47 percent of the murders would not have happened if no alcohol had been photographed. In Massachusetts, that means about 82 deaths a year , “said Jernigan, who previously worked at Johns Hopkins University. “Largely because Massachusetts, and by extension Boston, has restrictions on the number of outlets, the relationship between alcohol outlets and violent crime is much weaker here today than in many other cities.” In Baltimore, every additional alcohol outlet in a given neighborhood is associated with a 2.2 percent increase in violent crime and every additional point of sale of alcohol for consumption outside the company – the type of Massachusetts license that would be affected by the proposed voting question – associated with a 4.8 percent increase in violent crime, Jernigan said. “Baltimore is an example of what could happen in the Massachusetts communities if this bill goes to the vote and the public votes it,” he said. In Baltimore there is one outside alcohol license for every 933 residents, while Boston currently has one outside alcohol license for every 2,651 residents. “This ratio alone makes Boston a much safer city,” Jernigan said. Elizabeth Parsons, a coordinator for the prevention of drug abuse at the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition, said that if alcohol is more available, this will lead to a higher level of consumption at all levels, also among people younger than 21, partly fed by greater price competition between retailers. “Public health science supports maintaining strong outlet density controls and preventing floor prices that go hand in hand with increasing density,” said Kayla Vodka, also from the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition, that she is scared. Passing the question can bring “huge public health costs” because of its potential to increase crime and alcohol consumption by minors. The main applicant for the vote is the head of public policy for Cumberland Farms, although the company was unable to send a representative to testify at Monday’s Beacon Hill hearing. Committee co-chair, Senator Paul Feeney, said he expects his committee to treat the proposed ballot in the same way as any other legislation on alcohol permits. “When it comes to beverage licenses and determining the future of how alcohol is treated in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, we need to make sure we fully understand what the goal is, Right? What is the goal and does it come to consumers from Massachusetts for the better and can we balance it with public security? “He said.” That’s what we do with every liquor bill that we consider. This is the same. “The Massachusetts Package Stores Association opposed the ballot and turned out also oppose the legislative version of the proposal on Monday Benjamin Weiner from Sav-Mor Spirits, former Chairman of the Board of the Package Stores Association, said The Voting Initiative is an attempt by “an overseas company … trying to disrupt and destroy the laws and regulations that have held this industry as it has been since the ban. ” “I think they have been effective in controlling the way liquor is distributed throughout the state, it has kept the competition reasonable,” he said about state laws, “and I don’t believe anyone in this room or in this state that the availability of the purchase of alcohol was lacking under the correct “The Package Shop Association has suppressed the vote as an attempt to circumvent the legislative process” by confusing voters in giving this unique company unprecedented control over the alcohol market for retailers with a potential network of 200 stores. “Represented by former court of justice Robert Cordy, the Westborough-based association claims that Attorney General Maura Healey has wrongly certified the proposed initiative. They have appealed their decision to the SJC in an effort to keep the issue out of the 2020 vote. The plaintiffs, including Sav-Mor Spirits, Julio’s Liquors and Greenwood Wine & Spirits, say the “Frankenstein-like ballot” supported by the Westumber supermarket chain in Cumberland Farms is impermissible because it contains four independent and unrelated questions, similar with the argument that last year the attempt to raise an income above $ 1 million sunk. The lawsuit of the association depends on the petition’s initiative combining “four separate and unrelated questions” – whether beer and wine should be sold in an unlimited number of companies selling food, or a single company should be allowed to Unlimited number of liquor licenses, whether all people buy beer or wine must be made to present identification, and whether some alcohol excise duties need to be derived to finance the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission Matt Durand, the main applicant for the question and the head of public order for Cumberland Farms, previously said that the Healey office “had directly addressed the issues raised in the recent package Store Association lawsuit” when it stated that the initiative addressed the constitutional collection and the SJC has planned oral arguments in the case for Monday 6 April and Robert Mellion, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association, said he expects a court ruling sometime in July. Feeney and his co-chair Rep. Tackey Chan each said they intend to separate the issue from the legal proceedings. “It’s very nuanced, there’s a lot to consider, it’s a complicated issue.” We’re going to conduct our investigation of the bill and the consideration of the bill, regardless of what’s going on with the ballot paper, “Feeney said. “We will look deeply into the issue, but in the end there is a process of voting going on and we will continue to follow that and make a decision if necessary. ”

