Researchers say “anti-solar panels” can generate electricity at night

There is free energy that rains on Earth in the form of sunlight, but it has proven difficult to use all of this energy. The sun only shines during the day and these solar panels are unusable at night or at least right now. Researchers from the University of California Davis suggest that “anti-solar panels” could generate electricity at night. Of course, everything is so obvious when you think about it.

Researchers around the world are working to improve the efficiency of solar panels, which currently only absorb a fraction of the total solar energy that falls on them. Even highly efficient solar modules are at a disadvantage compared to non-renewable energy because you cannot generate solar electricity at night. So you need to take enough pictures during the day to save them for use in non-bright sun. Battery technology has, however, slowly improved. The anti-insulating modules described in the journal ACS Photonics could close the gap to supplement the generation of electricity at night when solar modules and batteries are not good enough.

Solar panels work because they are cold compared to the sun, so they can absorb sunlight and convert it into energy. Space and therefore the night sky is cold. Therefore, you can point a warmer panel on the earth towards the sky to radiate energy to the outside as infrared light. This is what the University of California team suggests – it’s essentially a heat engine.

These devices do not use the same technology as solar panels, although they are likely to look similar. Solar modules rely on photovoltaic cells that absorb photons to create electron-hole pairs over the semiconductor and generate a working voltage. A night panel would use a thermoradiative cell to emit infrared radiation from Earth to space and generate electron-hole pairs.

The team estimates that thermoradiative cells can only generate about a quarter as much electricity as a solar module on the same area. This is mainly due to the lower energy of infrared light. Silicon is the current material of choice for solar modules because it captures light in the visible wavelengths well. It may be possible to increase the efficiency of thermoraditive cells by using materials that can better interact with longer light wavelengths, such as mercury alloys.

The University of California study is just a first proposal for nighttime energy production. The next step is to create the devices so that their performance is checked.

