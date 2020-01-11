Researchers put 3D glasses on squids for ... science

Loading...

Squid may appear to be preparing for Skywalker’s rise, but no, it’s actually part of a research experiment.

A team at the University of Minnesota put 3D glasses on squid to learn more about their eyes and brain, especially how both organs work together to catch prey. Like humans, squids use stereopsis, the scientific term for depth perception. Unlike humans, squid still hunt their prey – and stereopsis helps them do it. The squid hits its prey and has to guess how far it is. If it is too close, if it strikes, the prey is startled and moves away; too far away and it won’t reach.

Researchers put glasses on the squid to test how the animal calculates the distance. They showed the squid images of two shrimps that were offset so that the researchers could determine whether the squid brain was comparing images between the left and right eyes to calculate the distance (this is stereopsis). Since the images were offset, the squids met too close or too far – a sign that they actually use stereopsis when hunting.

Squids decorated with glasses in action.

Image: University of Minnesota

These results are all explained in an article entitled “Squid use steropsis to hunt prey”.

According to Trevor Wardill, getting the squids to wear the glasses was not easy. The assistant professor of ecology, evolution and behavior at the University of Minnesota and lead author of the newspaper told CNN: “It was very hard to get the squids to wear their glasses … they’ll want to play with it.”

However, the effort was worth it for the findings. “How the octopuses responded to the differences clearly shows that octopuses use stereopsis to hunt,” Wardill said in the university’s article about the study.

However, just because octopuses use depth perception, as humans do, does not make our brain similar. “While squids have eyes similar to humans, their brains differ significantly,” said Paloma Gonzalez-Bellido, assistant professor. Squid brains are not segmented like human brains. In addition, they can turn their eyes forward, which people (at least not yet) cannot.

The study is an advance to learn more about the brains of squid and other invertebrates. They may be more complex than previous research, and that could tell us more about how different brains have evolved to solve the same problem (in which case, depth perception helps capture prey).

Sure, more work needs to be done, but that just means that more tiny animals work with tiny 3D glasses.