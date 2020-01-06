Researchers make particle accelerator on a chip

Loading...

You have undoubtedly heard of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the huge particle accelerator on the border between France and Switzerland. The large size of this instrument allows scientists to do groundbreaking research, but particle accelerators can be useful in many areas if they were not that large. The age of room-sized (and larger) colliders may be ending now that Stanford researchers have developed a nanoscale particle accelerator that fits on a single silicon chip.

Full-size accelerators, such as the LHC, send particle rays at extremely high speeds, allowing scientists to study the details of the universe when two particles collide. The longer the radius, the higher the maximum speed. To keep these rays limited, extremely powerful magnets are also required. It all comes down to a large device that is not practical for most applications. For example, cancer treatment with a particle accelerator can be much safer and more effective than traditional methods.

The team at Stanford’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory did not want to build something as powerful as an accelerator that occupies an entire room. The chip has a vacuum sealed tunnel that is 30 microns long and thinner than a human hair. You can see one of the channels above: electrons move from left to right, driven by 100,000 infrared laser pulses per second, all carefully synchronized to create a continuous electron beam.

The chip is currently a proof-of-concept, but it is not powerful enough for medical research applications with only 0.915 kilo-electron volts (keV). The team estimates that you need 1 million electron volts (1MeV) to make the system usable for medical research. This corresponds to the acceleration of electrons up to 94 percent the speed of light, and the prototype is 1,000 times shorter. Nevertheless, the team is hopeful that this design can scale up. The chip is a fully integrated circuit with all necessary components built in – an increase in channel density should result in an increase in beam energy.

The current goal of the team is to improve the current design by adding 1,000 acceleration phases compared to the current design in one phase. That would mean that 1,000 acceleration channels as seen above fit on a chip with a diameter of about one inch. That would give the resulting accelerator-on-a-chip enough power to be useful in medical research. This can happen as quickly as the end of 2020.

