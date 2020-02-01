Researchers lure floating glass beads into the quantum world

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Studying the quantum state of the universe is sometimes a challenge because objects only have quantum properties that can be demonstrated on the smallest scale. The larger something is, the more difficult it is to bring it into a well-defined quantum state that is not affected by environmental influences. A team of US-Austrian researchers has developed a new technique that could make studying quantum mechanics easier thanks to a floating silica pearl.

The basic problem when studying quantum states is that larger objects interact more strongly with the environment and mask quantum properties. Putting matter into a quantum state usually requires complex resonators that control atoms with certain wavelengths of light. These systems only work at extremely low temperatures close to absolute zero, which prevents external energy from acting on the particles. With the right controls, scientists can make atomic clouds form exotic materials like Bose-Einstein condensates.

It is therefore remarkable that the team from MIT, the University of Vienna and the Austrian Academy of Sciences has managed to lure a solid object into the quantum regime. The researchers placed a small silica bead about 200 nanometers in diameter in a vacuum chamber, and then used a laser (sometimes called optical tweezers) to suspend it in the air. In the case of gas, laser cooling via the atomic transition is a known method to remove energy and to put atoms into a quantum ground state. With the fixed levitation bead, the team had to use a new experimental method called cavity cooling through coherent scattering.

With millions of atoms packed together, the silica bead is observation-free of quantum properties under normal conditions. The cavity cooling process is based on a test chamber with dimensions that are similar to a certain wavelength of light. This limits the wavelengths that can exist in the chamber.

Over time, the pearl loses energy to surrounding photons, which have more energy than the optical tweezers inside the cavity. Eventually, the pearl stops vibrating and the center reaches approximately 0.00001 degrees Celsius from absolute zero, which enables it to develop observable quantum properties. At this point, the surface of the pearl is actually quite hot at around 300 degrees Celsius (572 degrees Fahrenheit), and the rest of the experiment is room temperature.

The team says this structure allows the glass bead to enter a quantum ground state in 70 percent of the cases. With improved vacuum hardware, even higher success rates may be achieved. They are also discussing hardware cooling to improve efficiency. Further investigation of solid-state quantum state objects could lead to fascinating results, but we are at the beginning of this new era.

Read now: