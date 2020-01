Researchers discover new way to predict recurrence and spread of melanoma

Brigham and Women’s researchers find new way to predict recurrence and spread of melanoma

Updated: 7:05 p.m. EST Jan 20, 2020

A NEW TREATMENT WILL ALLOW FOR BETTER CUSTOM TREATMENTS AND WILL MAKE THEM MORE EFFECTIVE. IN THE LAST 100 YEARS, NOT MUCH CHANGE. CANCER LESIONS ARE ANALYZED UNDER A MICROSCOPE AND MEASURED FOR THICKNESS. BUT IN THE FUTURE, PHYSICIANS CAN ANALYZE T CELLS. >> NOW WE HAVE A QUANTITATIVE AND OBJECTIVE MOLECULAR ASSESSMENT WHERE WE CAN DEFINE A LITTLE MORE PRECISELY THAT IS AT RISK OF HIGHER PROGRESSION – FOR PROGRESSION. JULIE: MOST MELANOMAS ARE DIAGNOSTIC WHEN THEY ARE VERY THIN, LESS THAN A MILLIMETER. DELETING THEM Often RESULTS IN CURE. BUT MIXTURES EXPECTED LATER WITH GREATER THICKNESS HAVE MUCH MORE CHANCES OF DEVELOPING A METASTATIC DISEASE. UNTIL PRESENT, PHYSICIANS HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHICH PATIENTS ARE AT RISK. >> WE HAVE FOUND THAT AFTER ANALYZING EACH VARIABLE, IT WAS SIMPLY THE NUMBER OF T LYMPHOCYTES IN THE TUMOR THAT PREDICTED THAT IT WOULD PROGRESS AND NOT TOWARDS PROGRESS. JULIE: DR. THOMAS KUPPER, PRESIDENT OF DERMATOLOGY AT THE BRIGHAM, STUDYED 200 SAMPLES OF PATIENTS AND FIND THAT PATIENTS WITH MELANOMA, A LESION OF 2 TO 4 MILLIMETERS OF THICKNESS, HAVE 51% OF POSSIBILITY OF RECURRENCE WITH FRACTION WITH A SUPERIOR CELL FRACTION. THIS MEANS THAT PATIENTS WITH A HIGHER FRACTION MAY BENEFIT FROM IMMUNOTHERAPY. >> THE IMMUNE SYSTEM IS REALLY A POWERFUL CANCER TOOL AND WE JUST NEED TO LEARN HOW TO USE IT A LITTLE MORE EFFICIENT. JULIE: THIS WILL HAVE MORE CLINICAL TRIALS. DRANK

Doctors say the new technique will allow them to better tailor treatment and therefore make it more effective.

