Researchers are developing yeast from scratch to produce more biofuel

Enlarge / Colonies of genetically modified yeast.

Some time ago we considered the idea of ​​using photovoltaic materials to stimulate enzymatic reactions to produce specific chemicals. The concept is mainly considered because the same reaction in a cell is often terribly inefficient, because everything else in the cell tries to regulate the enzymes, use the products, convert the by-products into something toxic or something even more annoying , In many cases, however, these reactions rely on chemicals made only by cells, so some researchers suspect that it may be even easier to use living things in the end.

A new article in Nature Catalysis may support or contradict this argument, depending on your perspective. In the end, the authors of the new paper revise the standard brewing yeast to produce molecules that can be used as fuel for internal combustion engines. The entire catalog of changes they have to make is a little nerve-wracking, and most achieve a small, gradual increase in production. The end result is a big step towards biofuel production, but the effort is intimidating.

Make fuel

As the name suggests, brewer’s yeast can already produce one biofuel: alcohol. However, ethanol is not a replacement for many current applications, which raises questions about its general utility. If we have to revise both our engines and our infrastructure to replace fossil fuels, there isn’t much room for a smooth transition from gasoline and other liquid fuels.

But yeast obviously produces a lot of chemicals in addition to ethanol, and some of them are much more similar to our hydrocarbon fuels. Most liquid fuels are short chains of carbon atoms to which hydrogen is attached. This mainly describes the building blocks of fats, which differ from hydrocarbon fuels in that one of the carbon atoms at the end of the chain is bound to a few oxygen atoms. These molecules also have a longer set of carbon atoms than a typical fuel – 18-24 carbon atoms instead of six to 12. However, living things produce them in abundance because they are used to make membranes and store energy.

Still, this challenge sounds relatively simple: let the cell make a shorter version of what it already does, and then eject the media in which the cells grow. We can simply harvest the media, separate the fuel molecules, and then let the yeast start again.

This is not so easy.

First of all, the production of these molecules is very energy-intensive (they ultimately serve as energy stores), so that the cell regulates how much of it is produced. In addition to this challenge, the shorter versions of these fat materials are cell toxic, and we’re not entirely sure why. After all, they are not particularly soluble in the water in which the yeast lives. That said, it is by no means easy to get this going, but an international team of researchers was determined to give it a try.

reengineering

It is worth taking a step back and looking at how the cell normally makes these molecules. Most organisms have two sets of enzymes to do the job. In one case, the enzymes all act separately. In another case, the enzymes are all complexed in a single unit, making the route more efficient. The activity of the metabolic pathway is strictly regulated in terms of how many of these enzymes are produced, how active the enzymes are and how much of the raw materials they use are available.

The actual hydrocarbons are built up in stages. The process begins with an extremely short hydrocarbon that is chemically bound to a molecule that is recognized by the enzymes involved. Enzymes add additional carbon atoms to the growing chain in pairs and gradually lengthen them. The longer the chain gets, the worse its ability to fit into the active center of the enzyme. At random points in the process, a separate enzyme can cut off the hydrocarbon bond and end the process. This typically happens when the chains are between 16 and 22 carbons long.

Obviously there are a number of ways to intervene in this process to encourage the production of shorter chains. The research team seems to have decided to try them all.

First of all, it’s about regulation. Since the researchers worked in yeast, they started with a bacterial enzyme complex. Since the enzymes come from a completely independent organism, they should not be able to interact with factors that normally slow down the activity of the enzymes. The genes encoding these enzymes were inserted into a DNA construct that ensured that they were produced at a high level. All of these changes should ensure that there is always a high level of activity along the way fuel molecules are created, provided the raw materials are plentiful.

To be careful there, the research team constructed the yeast to produce more raw materials. Just in case.

Not finished yet

Then there is a problem with carbon chain length, especially the need to keep the chains relatively short. Other research groups have identified a number of mutations that ensure that longer carbon chains do not fit the key enzymes. So these were built into the system. Then the authors joined together to create additional copies of a gene that separates the growing chain from the leash and thus stops the elongation process. This version of the gene was developed to be part of the complex that extends the chain and to ensure that it can easily interact with the growing chains before they become too long.

In combination, all of these changes should result in more short chain hydrocarbons in the yeast cell. And they do it – but not much more. This was not a surprise since, as mentioned above, these molecules are toxic to the cell. Since we don’t understand why, there was no way to develop tolerance towards them directly. Instead, the researchers simply cultivated yeast strains in high proportions of short-chain molecules for multiple generation, so that evolution could choose one that tolerated them better. The researchers sequenced the genomes of several strains developed and identified two key mutations.

Separately, they started with a protein that yeast uses to pump toxins out of the cell and sent it through two mutation and selection rounds, looking for a version that more efficiently ejects the hydrocarbon molecules they produce. The results of the two separate bits of directed evolution were combined in the yeast strain used. Production increased a little more.

From a cell perspective, all of these short hydrocarbons are, of course, flaws – biochemical dead ends. It is therefore not surprising that cells also have enzymes that bind them back to the linker so that the synthesis enzymes can come into contact with them again. These enzymes also had to be removed so that production volumes could increase a little.

Protect the hydrocarbons

Finally, there was another hurdle when the entire yeast metabolism was revised. The buildup of the desired hydrocarbons in the growth medium was finally so high that the cells became sick. The researchers found that they could put a layer of an organic solvent on top of the water in which the yeast grows, and the hydrocarbons would get into that water. This would surely keep them away from the yeast.

Not a single change was critical to increasing the yield of the desired chemicals. However, with each change, the yield increased a little, and many of the changes had a synergistic effect on output. The yeast started producing these chemicals in amounts measured in milligrams per liter of culture yeast. In the end, the researchers looked at grams.

Yeasts are probably even better at producing ethanol efficiently than making these hydrocarbon molecules. But, as the authors note, these materials are much more useful as fuels and as raw materials for other chemicals. As a result, they are much more valuable. Given all the work involved in making them, however, the authors can be forgiven for not making a full economic analysis of whether these yeasts are actually economically viable in their current state or if more work may be required.

Nature Catalysis, 2019. DOI: 10.1038 / s41929-019-0409-1 (About DOIs).