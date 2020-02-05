DAVIS, California – Solar panels, true to their name, don’t technically work at night. But a Californian researcher claims he has found a way to continue giving them power long after the sun goes down.

Jeremy Munday, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of California – Davis, is working on a panel prototype that he believes could do exactly that.

His research recently appeared in the ACS Photonics journal.

This is how it might work: while solar panels are cold objects aimed at the very hot and bright sun to absorb light and generate electricity, Munday’s proposal would work in reverse: his thermoradiative cells would heat up and into the night sky wise, a much cooler item. The object that is hot compared to its environment will radiate heat as infrared light.

“An ordinary solar cell generates energy by absorbing sunlight, causing a voltage to appear across the device and the current to flow. In these new devices, light is emitted instead and the current and voltage go in the opposite direction, but you are still generating current, “Munday said in a statement. “You have to use different materials, but the physics is the same.”

If its panels work, they can continue to generate power without the need to store surplus electricity in solar cell batteries or to rely on electricity networks using fossil fuels.

Solar panels do not generate electricity in the dark

Solar panels do not produce energy at night or when the sun is darkened. Instead, they continue to provide power through net metering, with surplus power being transferred to a public electricity grid – often powered by fossil fuels – to offset costs.

This happens when solar panels produce more electricity than a house needs per day.

Other solar panels store excess power at night, although batteries can be expensive.

“Solar cells are limited because they can only work during the day, while these devices can work 24/7, which is the real advantage,” Munday told CNN. “Nobody wants to lose power once the sun goes down.”

Solar panels are now more widely available, but to compete with other energy sources, they are cheaper and less efficient, he said.

Sunday’s anti-solar panels would rely on fossil fuels in a sustainable way: in theory, they could stay on wasted heat left over from the industrial process, he said. This can help achieve carbon neutrality when carbon emissions are in equilibrium with carbon removal, so that no net carbon is released.

“Although these panels can produce carbon-free energy when connected to a waste-free energy when connected to heat sources, they can also produce carbon-free energy simply by sitting on your roof, such as a solar panel,” he said.

Anti-solar panels produce less energy

There are some limitations to Munday’s investigation of hooks and eyes that he is fixing.

The prototypes that he has already made produce 50 watts of electricity per square meter, only about 25% of what traditional solar panels can generate during the day.

Plus, current solar panels have “decades of development” on the Munday prototypes, he said.

