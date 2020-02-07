Research says that reducing the portion size has nothing to do with weight loss

Updated: 2:45 AM EST February 7, 2020

By Catriona Harvey-Jenner

The basic comparison for weight loss that we have all understood for a long time goes a bit like this: eat less food + exercise = lose weight. Medical Association suggests that weight loss actually has much less to do with smaller portion sizes and reduced calorie intake than we had long thought. Instead, the study revealed that digging refined grains, highly processed foods and foods with added sugar was actually the key to shedding pounds. If you concentrate on eating a vegetable-rich diet that consists mainly of whole foods, it seems that portion size and calorie content do not even get there. The study, conducted by Christopher D. Gardner, director of nutrition research at the Stanford Prevention Research Center, assessed about 600 people. The subjects were split into two diet groups – one that eats “healthy” low in carbohydrate and the other that eats “healthy” low in fat. Throughout the duration of the study, dietitians trained both test groups to eat home-made whole food that was minimally processed and highly nutritious. Both groups lost a considerable amount of weight. Members of the low-carb group usually lost slightly more than 13 pounds, while those in the low-fat group lost slightly less, with an average of 11.7 pounds. Both groups saw a decrease in their waist size and body fat percentages, as well as in their blood pressure and blood sugar levels. And they all did that without reducing the amount of food they ate. It was all about checking the quality and health of their food. This was something that shocked the participants, Gardner noted. “A few (of) weeks in the study people asked when we were going to tell them how many calories they should save,” he said. So it shows, it’s really about quality, not quantity. If you are hungry: eat. Eat as much as you want, just make sure it’s the right thing. The Irish Times

the Irish Times

