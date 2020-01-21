Research has the role of Fanshawe College in the eyes of the larger pot industry

(File photo / Postmedia network)

Canada’s marijuana regulator has granted Fanshawe College a license for cannabis research.

Health Canada approved the license on January 10 after a 10-month application process, Fanshawe announced Tuesday.

With the license, Fanshawe can study food science and waste management and expand his role in the marijuana industry, says Colin Yates, president of the College’s Center for Research and Innovation.

“There is a real need for further research into the production of cannabis-based products. Fanshawe is uniquely positioned through its research expertise to meet that need. We will use the strong knowledge base of the college of agrofood to lift the economy of Southwestern Ontario and maximize the growth potential of the cannabis industry, “Yates said in a statement.

“We will focus specifically on researching methods to make new and better foods and beverages, while reducing cannabis wastage by making new products. The research activities of Fanshawe are particularly strong in the field of food science and environmental sustainability, so this new cannabis research permit fits naturally. “

Last fall, Fanshawe announced a new research-oriented program to train employees for the Canadian cannabis industry.

The cannabis applied science program, a one-year certificate starting this fall, teaches students to analyze marijuana for quality, safety and stability. Students will also contribute to the research and development of new pot products.