Research by public service employees shows that 72 percent are affected by Phoenix wage problems

Estimates suggest that it costs $ 2.6 billion to fix the Phoenix system – the end product of a series of management errors.

The annual employee survey of the federal government shows that 72 percent of civil servants are affected by Phoenix wage problems.

The massive survey recruited more than 180,000 civil servants last year on a wide range of topics including job satisfaction, management, harassment, discrimination, stress and wage problems.

Only a quarter (25 percent) of officials reported that they had no problems with the Phoenix payment system; another 32 percent said they were affected to a limited extent.

A significant majority (59 percent) said they had experienced a new Phoenix-related problem last year. An almost equal number (56 percent) said they still had unresolved wage problems.

The 2019 public service employee survey also found that more than half (51 percent) of respondents said that concerns about Phoenix-related issues affected their decisions to change jobs within the public service. Many (74 percent) mentioned wage-related problems as a constant source of stress.

Public Service Alliance of the National President of Canada, Chris Aylward, called the research results ‘staggering’.

“Federal Public Service employees have been paying for government mistakes for years, and it’s time for our government to start paying them back,” he said Tuesday.

Aylward called on the government to hire more staff to reduce the number of new Phoenix-related wage issues and eliminate the backlog of 209,000 files. He also demanded that the government set aside its “meager” Phoenix compensation – five days of paid leave – and offer every federal employee an equal cash settlement.

The government employee survey of 2019 showed that, despite their wage problems, federal officials are generally satisfied with their work. The vast majority (81 percent) said they enjoyed their job, while a slightly smaller number (76 percent) said they got a sense of satisfaction from their work and felt appreciated (68 percent) in the workplace.

The federal public service has 273,000 employees, of whom around 41 percent work in the National Capital Region.

The federal government has entered into agreements on a Phoenix compensation package with trade unions representing 146,000 current and former officials. It offers them five days of paid leave in the next four years, or the salary equivalent.

PSAC, however, rejected that proposal as too small and too unjust because it offers more rewards to higher-paid employees.

The dispute, which is still an open issue for a number of PSAC negotiating units, now lies with the Public Interest Commission, a panel set up to help the two parties to make a deal. The committee is expected to publish its non-binding settlement recommendations later this year.

